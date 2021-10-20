Logo
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/onyx+bridge+wealth+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 555,111 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 420.82%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 115,335 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 857.69%
  3. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 438,994 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,439 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
  5. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 365,325 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 438,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $190.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $426.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.205400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 420.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.31%. The holding were 555,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 857.69%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.85%. The holding were 115,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 259,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 107,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1046.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 114,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 365,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC keeps buying
