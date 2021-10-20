Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core

New Purchases: JHMM, ROUS, XLY, SPTI, VGT, FJUN, IJH, PULS, EWU, XLK, IEFA, VHT, EWI, ITA, NULV, ITOT, IVE, PDO, VO, XLE, CSCO, XLV, AZN, ESGE, UNH, BMY, BP, VFH, XLC, COST, MO, YJUN, EXG, ETY, MHI, SIGA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 555,111 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 420.82% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 115,335 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 857.69% John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 438,994 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,439 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 365,325 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 438,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $190.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $426.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.205400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 420.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.31%. The holding were 555,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 857.69%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.85%. The holding were 115,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 259,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 107,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1046.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 114,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 365,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21.