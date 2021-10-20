Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core

- New Purchases: JHMM, ROUS, XLY, SPTI, VGT, FJUN, IJH, PULS, EWU, XLK, IEFA, VHT, EWI, ITA, NULV, ITOT, IVE, PDO, VO, XLE, CSCO, XLV, AZN, ESGE, UNH, BMY, BP, VFH, XLC, COST, MO, YJUN, EXG, ETY, MHI, SIGA,
- Added Positions: IXUS, VUG, ISTB, AGG, SPEM, HYLB, IVV, BNDX, QQQ, VWOB, ESGD, QCLN, SCHP, IBM, SPY, JPM, FDN, RDVY, VB, VOO, IEMG, VMBS, MSFT, PFE, MBB, AAPL, VZ, VCIT, AMZN, DIS, CVX, NVDA, HD, V, MRK, TSLA, LQD, MDT, VCSH, ARCC, GOOGL, ED, VTI, BA, T, VXUS, IVW, IEF, GLD, JNJ, LOW, FB, PEP, PENN, BAC, CMCSA, VNQ, MTB, UNP, USA, PM, AAL, IXN, CGC, MRNA, HYG, NFLX, MCD, GE, XOM, DKNG, IJR, AMD, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: RODM, MTUM, IUSB, SCHM, VTV, TOTL, BSV, AON, UAL, HQH, BX, ABBV, VEA, UPS, FXH,
- Sold Out: ANGL, ITE, SPDW, EMB, SCHO,
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 555,111 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 420.82%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 115,335 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 857.69%
- John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 438,994 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,439 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 365,325 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 438,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $190.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $426.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.205400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 420.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.31%. The holding were 555,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 857.69%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.85%. The holding were 115,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 259,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 107,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1046.62%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 114,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 365,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88.Sold Out: (ITE)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21.
