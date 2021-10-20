Guidance Point Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Mar

Logo
Oct 20, 2021
Investment company Guidance Point Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Guidance Point Advisors, LLC owns 440 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guidance+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 400,544 shares, 23.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,680 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 138,260 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 182,449 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 157,755 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.68%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 101,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 90,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 84,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Quantum-Si Inc (QSI)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quantum-Si Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2835.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.70%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.03%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Guidance Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Guidance Point Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guidance Point Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guidance Point Advisors, LLC keeps buying
