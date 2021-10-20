Logo
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, Sells BioLife Solutions Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Di

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells BioLife Solutions Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q3, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+pension+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,479,915 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.95%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 734,487 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 720,797 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 152,988 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  5. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 571,053 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 546,857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.158300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 58,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 101,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 40,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 72,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $109.3, with an estimated average price of $106.4.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

