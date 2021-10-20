Reinhart Partners, Inc. Buys Premier Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp

New Purchases: PAR, SWK, SWCH, GPN, HLMN, AXP,

Mequon, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Premier Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Switch Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Syneos Health Inc, Universal Health Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reinhart Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Reinhart Partners, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 115,587 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02% Insperity Inc (NSP) - 582,524 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 55,760 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 604,274 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83% Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 2,228,665 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.01 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 326,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $187.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 113,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 762,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 111,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,323,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $179.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Premier Inc by 822.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,126,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $105.7 and $127.44, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 377,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in FMC Corp by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 247,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 727,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,284,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,524,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93.

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31.