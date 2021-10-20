Logo
Reinhart Partners, Inc. Buys Premier Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mequon, WI, based Investment company Reinhart Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Premier Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Switch Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Syneos Health Inc, Universal Health Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reinhart Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Reinhart Partners, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REINHART PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reinhart+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REINHART PARTNERS, INC.
  1. Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 115,587 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
  2. Insperity Inc (NSP) - 582,524 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 55,760 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  4. Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 604,274 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.83%
  5. Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 2,228,665 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.01 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 326,488 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15. The stock is now traded at around $187.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 113,135 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 762,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 111,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hillman Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,323,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $179.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Premier Inc (PINC)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Premier Inc by 822.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,126,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $105.7 and $127.44, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 377,766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in FMC Corp by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 247,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 727,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,284,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,524,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.38 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $83.92.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Reinhart Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of REINHART PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:

1. REINHART PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. REINHART PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. REINHART PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REINHART PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying
