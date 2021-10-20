Coho Partners, Ltd. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Sysco Corp, Sells Aflac Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc

New Purchases: UPS,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Sysco Corp, Global Payments Inc, sells Aflac Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Merck Inc, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coho Partners, Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, Coho Partners, Ltd. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,613,985 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 5,069,476 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 737,092 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 3,219,612 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,692,273 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79%

Coho Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 982,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 445.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,969,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,044,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,692,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Coho Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.