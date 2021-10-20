Logo
Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royal Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Newmont Corp, iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Royal Fund Management, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $686 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royal Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royal Fund Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 180,000 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 96,996 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 94,496 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 53,571 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 67,986 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $109.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 76,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.158300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 65,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.88, with an estimated average price of $51.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 100,943 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 113,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY)

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 117,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 210.47%. The purchase prices were between $122.35 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $129.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 86,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 773.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 109,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $80.21, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $469.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Royal Fund Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royal Fund Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royal Fund Management, LLC keeps buying
