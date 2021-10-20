All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bo

New Purchases: IWM, IWN, IVOL, SDS, INFL, IJH, IAU, STIP, TIP, DGRO, MUB, PFF, PFFA, SCHX, MORT, VRP, AR, UTG, SDY, PIO, DRIV, DVN, EOG, TSLA, CVS, SCHZ, PDO, BIZD, AFRM, AB, USB, H, ITB, DX, ORCC, LOW, IYH, REMX, EEM, SCHF, PLTR, CYBR, UBER, FSLR, MILN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, All Season Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 47,793 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.60% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 25,753 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 33,989 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.02% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 28,681 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 218,016 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.65%

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 25,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.26 and $166.63, with an estimated average price of $159.95. The stock is now traded at around $167.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 28,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 159,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 411,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 121,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $277.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 11,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 111.60%. The purchase prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24. The stock is now traded at around $152.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 47,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.02%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 33,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.57%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 60,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 495.39%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 17,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 by 87.11%. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $8.03, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 186,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 169.66%. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $431.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $114.91.

All Season Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.