Smith Anglin Financial, LLC Buys Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet

New Purchases: DBEF, CMDY, OSTK, UAL, GE, VBR, INVH, UP, NNDM,

DBEF, CMDY, OSTK, UAL, GE, VBR, INVH, UP, NNDM, Added Positions: ARKK, AAPL, SYLD, VIG, LUV, ARKF, GLD, ARKW, NCLH, DAL, MSFT, HD, KO, COIN, SCHM, PSLV, HYG, PAGS, MO, VB, FB, CVX, XOM, SLYG, TXN, FDN, MA, VZ, BSV, T, PEP, JNJ,

ARKK, AAPL, SYLD, VIG, LUV, ARKF, GLD, ARKW, NCLH, DAL, MSFT, HD, KO, COIN, SCHM, PSLV, HYG, PAGS, MO, VB, FB, CVX, XOM, SLYG, TXN, FDN, MA, VZ, BSV, T, PEP, JNJ, Reduced Positions: IEFA, SCHF, IEMG, IVW, ACWI, SCHE, JPST, IVE, IJJ, SCHX, IJK, SCHG, BA, DIA, ARKQ, IJT, MDYV, SCHV, PBW, RSP, IJR, MOAT, GM, BAC, CCL, QQQ, ARKG, XLG, IJS, ISTB, SCHA, ORCL, AGG, AMD, DIS, COST, BRK.B, BX, ABBV, FDX, SUB, GOOGL, ADBE, V, IWM, UNH, XLK, IGIB, JPM, WMT, LOW, DLR, PFE,

IEFA, SCHF, IEMG, IVW, ACWI, SCHE, JPST, IVE, IJJ, SCHX, IJK, SCHG, BA, DIA, ARKQ, IJT, MDYV, SCHV, PBW, RSP, IJR, MOAT, GM, BAC, CCL, QQQ, ARKG, XLG, IJS, ISTB, SCHA, ORCL, AGG, AMD, DIS, COST, BRK.B, BX, ABBV, FDX, SUB, GOOGL, ADBE, V, IWM, UNH, XLK, IGIB, JPM, WMT, LOW, DLR, PFE, Sold Out: EMQQ, AOA, OKE, PMAR, KIE, ZM, ENPH, QTAP, SCHZ, STNE, UNP, INTC, SOFI, SOFI, OLED, INSG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, ARK Innovation ETF, Apple Inc, Overstock.com Inc, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Anglin Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Smith Anglin Financial, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 139,197 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 466,130 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,359 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 351,186 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 327,493 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.67 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 552,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $53.47 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.109300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 118,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $66 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 69.01%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $118.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 96,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 128,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $356.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $30.79.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $39.64, with an estimated average price of $38.38.