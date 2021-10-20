Logo
First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys Digital Turbine Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hutchinson, KS, based Investment company First National Bank of Hutchinson (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Turbine Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Hutchinson. As of 2021Q3, First National Bank of Hutchinson owns 119 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Bank of Hutchinson's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+hutchinson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of Hutchinson
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,421 shares, 24.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 200,287 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,799 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  4. BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 235,199 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.84%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 46,429 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69. The stock is now traded at around $381.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $276.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 853 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 87.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 75.35%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of Hutchinson. Also check out:

1. First National Bank of Hutchinson's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Bank of Hutchinson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Bank of Hutchinson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Bank of Hutchinson keeps buying
