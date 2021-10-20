First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys Digital Turbine Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

- New Purchases: APPS, RCL, CSCO, MLM, ICLR, ANTM, FTNT,
- Added Positions: STIP, COP, FB, BAC, CVX, AMZN, SYY, NVDA, MS, WM,
- Reduced Positions: IDV, SPTS, IJR, VMBS, IVV, LQD, EEMV, TSLA, IJH, AAPL, KR, EPAM, TGT, IWF, GOOG, NICE, AON, ACN, WMT, IUSV, XOM, EFA, IUSG, SPGI, HD,
- Sold Out: AMGN, HON, TMUS, ZBH, BMY, BURL, FDX, AVAV, SCL, LDOS, MTZ, ATVI, IPGP, AMAT, PM,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,421 shares, 24.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 200,287 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 56,799 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) - 235,199 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.84%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 46,429 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69. The stock is now traded at around $381.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $276.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 853 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
First National Bank of Hutchinson initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 87.81%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,272 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 75.35%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
First National Bank of Hutchinson added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
First National Bank of Hutchinson sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52.
