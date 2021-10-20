GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys CoStar Group Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: CSGP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CoStar Group Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gpm+growth+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 648,864 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,382 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,468 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,317 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 57,438 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 33,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 515.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.