GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys CoStar Group Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: CSGP,
- Added Positions: TXRH, IHI, HEI.A, MCD, MCHP, FALN, BSCO, SCHJ, SCHW, SCHD, IJS, CHKP, SCHA,
- Reduced Positions: KSU, VCIT, LMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 648,864 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,382 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,468 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,317 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 57,438 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 33,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 515.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.
