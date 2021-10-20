Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys ProShares Ultra Financials, ProShares UltraPro Russell2000, Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares, Sells iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, The Simply Good Foods Co, HNI Corp

New Purchases: UYG, URTY, DUSL, LPI, AZO, IBN, MMSI, SMTC, ALGM, AIZ, CERN, FND, HIG, KEYS, LPLA, LTHM, URE, TOL, NVT, PLAB, VGK, ALGN, BRP, BCEI, BCEI, CDW, CVCO, CTSH, APPS, THRM, GPI, MTDR, PSTG, TGNA, BLL, SPHD, J, UPST, CR, FPE, KNG, HCA, IQV, CNRG, SHYD, ARKF, ALL, AMP, BATT, APP, ADSK, WIL, BIIB, BITF, BIT, AI, CAJ, CRNC, CMCSA, COMM, SID, CPLG, CRTO, DDOG, DE, DVN, DBGI, DOCN, NAIL, DCBO, DLB, SPAK, ETSY, KOIN, FFIV, FPEI, FLGC, FCX, GXO, POTX, DRIV, GRBK, GH, HUBS, HYFM, INDI, IFF, PXJ, IDLV, JYNT, KFYP, KSTR, KRUS, LEVI, LLY, LEV, LYG, LCID, LAZR, MMC, MTTR, MPW, MHK, MOH, MWA, NEWP, NUAN, PDO, PAYC, PRFT, PTY, TDV, EET, RDNT, RBLX, RYI, SPGI, PSK, SCHN, SMLR, SBNY, SKYT, SYNA, SNPS, TRGP, TTCF, VSEC, VIR, VVNT, VOYA, WEC, WLL, WIT, Z, NTB, BAMR, JCI, RNR, STX, PNR, VCXAU, TEL,

UYG, URTY, DUSL, LPI, AZO, IBN, MMSI, SMTC, ALGM, AIZ, CERN, FND, HIG, KEYS, LPLA, LTHM, URE, TOL, NVT, PLAB, VGK, ALGN, BRP, BCEI, BCEI, CDW, CVCO, CTSH, APPS, THRM, GPI, MTDR, PSTG, TGNA, BLL, SPHD, J, UPST, CR, FPE, KNG, HCA, IQV, CNRG, SHYD, ARKF, ALL, AMP, BATT, APP, ADSK, WIL, BIIB, BITF, BIT, AI, CAJ, CRNC, CMCSA, COMM, SID, CPLG, CRTO, DDOG, DE, DVN, DBGI, DOCN, NAIL, DCBO, DLB, SPAK, ETSY, KOIN, FFIV, FPEI, FLGC, FCX, GXO, POTX, DRIV, GRBK, GH, HUBS, HYFM, INDI, IFF, PXJ, IDLV, JYNT, KFYP, KSTR, KRUS, LEVI, LLY, LEV, LYG, LCID, LAZR, MMC, MTTR, MPW, MHK, MOH, MWA, NEWP, NUAN, PDO, PAYC, PRFT, PTY, TDV, EET, RDNT, RBLX, RYI, SPGI, PSK, SCHN, SMLR, SBNY, SKYT, SYNA, SNPS, TRGP, TTCF, VSEC, VIR, VVNT, VOYA, WEC, WLL, WIT, Z, NTB, BAMR, JCI, RNR, STX, PNR, VCXAU, TEL, Added Positions: AFL, AMD, MRVL, NOW, CHTR, ON, CVS, ERX, XLE, CMG, MCK, BIB, SOXL, NTNX, XLF, ZS, BLK, KO, CVLT, UNH, VCSH, USTB, AVGO, CRWD, FISV, GD, MDLZ, UNP, ABBV, LOW, MCD, XLB, XLV, XLU, SBUX, BMY, CHD, GWW, HON, PEP, MMM, TRU, UITB, ATVI, GOOGL, AMZN, CL, ED, EXP, GIS, PGX, AGG, PANW, KBE, SCHD, SCHP, XLI, SJM, SO, LUV, TTWO, VFC, V, ATH, ABNB, APD, AXP, NLY, ANTM, APPN, AMAT, ASTE, RILY, BAX, BBY, CCL, CAT, LNG, CTAS, CLF, NET, COP, COST, CCI, FANG, SOLO, XOM, FB, QCLN, LIT, HD, ISRG, IAT, IEZ, ESGD, JPM, K, LHX, LMND, LITE, MTZ, MED, MCB, NEE, NUE, OHI, OKE, PTC, PAYX, PINS, PAA, DIG, QCOM, O, SNOW, SQ, TNDM, TXN, TWLO, TWTR, IIVI, ESGV, VXF, VMW, WMB, RCL,

AFL, AMD, MRVL, NOW, CHTR, ON, CVS, ERX, XLE, CMG, MCK, BIB, SOXL, NTNX, XLF, ZS, BLK, KO, CVLT, UNH, VCSH, USTB, AVGO, CRWD, FISV, GD, MDLZ, UNP, ABBV, LOW, MCD, XLB, XLV, XLU, SBUX, BMY, CHD, GWW, HON, PEP, MMM, TRU, UITB, ATVI, GOOGL, AMZN, CL, ED, EXP, GIS, PGX, AGG, PANW, KBE, SCHD, SCHP, XLI, SJM, SO, LUV, TTWO, VFC, V, ATH, ABNB, APD, AXP, NLY, ANTM, APPN, AMAT, ASTE, RILY, BAX, BBY, CCL, CAT, LNG, CTAS, CLF, NET, COP, COST, CCI, FANG, SOLO, XOM, FB, QCLN, LIT, HD, ISRG, IAT, IEZ, ESGD, JPM, K, LHX, LMND, LITE, MTZ, MED, MCB, NEE, NUE, OHI, OKE, PTC, PAYX, PINS, PAA, DIG, QCOM, O, SNOW, SQ, TNDM, TXN, TWLO, TWTR, IIVI, ESGV, VXF, VMW, WMB, RCL, Reduced Positions: IYT, QLD, HNI, OI, RTX, BAC, WBA, ALV, BERY, ORCL, RCII, MSFT, F, CROX, EFX, XLK, QQQ, SOXX, IBM, TLS, AMGN, FDN, SPY, CLX, FAST, XHB, SCHO, XLY, XLC, SYK, MU, ROM, SHW, VOO, ADP, STZ, DHR, D, FDX, FTNT, INTC, MKC, PG, TQQQ, UPRO, DGX, KIE, TFC, VNQ, T, ARKK, AKTS, BABA, ADS, GOOG, MO, AIG, ANET, AVRO, BP, GOLD, BA, CTXS, CMI, DTM, DAL, DIOD, MJ, EDIT, ET, ETR, WTRG, FSM, IT, GE, BOTZ, GFF, HBI, IIPR, INTU, NVTA, IVV, EEM, EFA, IJH, IWM, IYZ, IJR, ICLN, LGIH, LDOS, LMT, LOGC, MAS, MTCH, MRNA, NFLX, NKE, NOAH, NVDA, PYPL, PM, APTS, TBT, TTT, CSM, UXI, UWM, KRE, SCHZ, SHOP, SRNE, TDOC, UBER, UAL, UNM, WM, ACN, CHKP,

IYT, QLD, HNI, OI, RTX, BAC, WBA, ALV, BERY, ORCL, RCII, MSFT, F, CROX, EFX, XLK, QQQ, SOXX, IBM, TLS, AMGN, FDN, SPY, CLX, FAST, XHB, SCHO, XLY, XLC, SYK, MU, ROM, SHW, VOO, ADP, STZ, DHR, D, FDX, FTNT, INTC, MKC, PG, TQQQ, UPRO, DGX, KIE, TFC, VNQ, T, ARKK, AKTS, BABA, ADS, GOOG, MO, AIG, ANET, AVRO, BP, GOLD, BA, CTXS, CMI, DTM, DAL, DIOD, MJ, EDIT, ET, ETR, WTRG, FSM, IT, GE, BOTZ, GFF, HBI, IIPR, INTU, NVTA, IVV, EEM, EFA, IJH, IWM, IYZ, IJR, ICLN, LGIH, LDOS, LMT, LOGC, MAS, MTCH, MRNA, NFLX, NKE, NOAH, NVDA, PYPL, PM, APTS, TBT, TTT, CSM, UXI, UWM, KRE, SCHZ, SHOP, SRNE, TDOC, UBER, UAL, UNM, WM, ACN, CHKP, Sold Out: SMPL, WDC, TBBK, UIS, DVA, OFG, ICHR, JAZZ, NX, RF, VRT, PETQ, KBH, JD, SGDM, BND, CEF, SNGX, STOK, TGTX, TCDA, UFPI, IGHG, VNOM, VIRT, WIMI, ZG, ZTO, DEH, GLEO, ESEA, EWH, DNMR, EDAP, ECHO, FUTU, GHVI, HARP, HRTX, HOOK, HYLN, IDCC, IFFT, SVM, KVHI, KE, LYRA, MOGO, NSH, NSH, 3N7A, PASG, 6S3, PING, SAND,

Leesburg, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra Financials, ProShares UltraPro Russell2000, Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares, Laredo Petroleum Inc, AutoZone Inc, sells iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, The Simply Good Foods Co, HNI Corp, Western Digital Corp, O-I Glass Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toth Financial Advisory Corp. As of 2021Q3, Toth Financial Advisory Corp owns 760 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toth+financial+advisory+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,944 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) - 363,143 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 229,032 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 109,735 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 58,501 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 98,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $90.29 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $103.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $37.44 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 54,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $95.72, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15. The stock is now traded at around $1769.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.95, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 47,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 866.67%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $681.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1402.05%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 2866.38%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 22808.22%. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $42.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 388.89%. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $734.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $37.79, with an estimated average price of $35.95.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $116.26 and $133.78, with an estimated average price of $125.3.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $23.69.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $23.67.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold out a holding in OFG Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $22.98.