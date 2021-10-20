Emerson Wealth, LLC Buys AT&T Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Two Harbors Investment Corp

- New Purchases: T, UPS,
- Added Positions: IWM, AGG, EFA, SHV, TIP, EEM, ICF, HYG, IEFA, IEMG, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: VV, RWO, IVV, VWO,
- Sold Out: SPYD, SCHX, TWO, WAB,
For the details of Emerson Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerson+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Emerson Wealth, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 423,487 shares, 48.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 109,619 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 125,086 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 89,305 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) - 171,315 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Emerson Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Emerson Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Emerson Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Emerson Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46.Sold Out: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)
Emerson Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.57.
