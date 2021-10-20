Matthews China Fund Comments on Shanghai Baosight

One addition during the third quarter was Shanghai Baosight ( SHSE:600845, Financial), an IT solutions provider that caters mostly to the IT needs of the steel industry. Its parent and largest customer is China's leading steel company, Baoshan Iron and Steel (SHSE:600019), which has been leading the industry in digitizing its operations. We see an attractive growth potential for the company, as the steel industry continues to digitize manufacturing processes in its effort to maximize efficiency and optimize operations to facilitate growth within a more emissions- controlled world.

From Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2021 commentary.