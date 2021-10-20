John Rogers Comments on Jones Lang LaSalle

Several stocks in the portfolio had strong returns in the quarter. Shares of real estate expert Jones Lang LaSalle ( JLL, Financial) traded higher on better than anticipated earningsgrowth led by a broad recovery across the firm’s transaction-based businesses. Strong capital market and leasing activity drove management to meaningfully raise the company’s full year EBITDA margin outlook. Meanwhile, JLL continues to prudently manage expenditures and is returning excess capital through share repurchases. At current levels, we remain optimistic about JLL’s continued value proposition for key stakeholders.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2021 commentary.