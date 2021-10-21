Garrison Asset Management, LLC Buys Zscaler Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF

- New Purchases: RYF,
- Added Positions: ZS, PSX, COP, SCHF, EMN, DIS, CSCO, BF.B, AVGO, MMM, AZPN, ATR, VMW, MDT, XYL, ADI, SCHE, VRT, FCX, VTR, MA, SCHM, SWKS, PANW, IPGP, BAX, AEP, AMZN, GPC, XOM, BCE, T,
- Reduced Positions: KMB, JBHT, ACN, TXN, ANSS, DE, WM, ABT, PG, VGT, SCHA, FEN, VFH, AAPL, UL, AXP, DGRW, MSFT, WMT, HBAN, HD, GRMN, SCHC, SCHD, SCHX, DTN, VZ, WLTW, NVO, AZN,
- Sold Out: XLK, VIS,
For the details of Garrison Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Garrison Asset Management, LLC
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,946 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 51,992 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,251 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 14,703 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,235 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.96 and $63.58, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 90.84%. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $297.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 12,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Garrison Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of Garrison Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Garrison Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrison Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrison Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrison Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment