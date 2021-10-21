Garrison Asset Management, LLC Buys Zscaler Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF

New Purchases: RYF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zscaler Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Garrison Asset Management, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,946 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 51,992 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,251 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 14,703 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,235 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Garrison Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.96 and $63.58, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 90.84%. The purchase prices were between $213.72 and $287.4, with an estimated average price of $251.1. The stock is now traded at around $297.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 12,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Garrison Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $187.89 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $195.51.