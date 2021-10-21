WP Advisors, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Coinbase Global Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, 3M Co, Deere

New Purchases: COIN, XLU, LQD, STIP, BTI,

COIN, XLU, LQD, STIP, BTI, Added Positions: XLV, XBI, IHI, QCOM, SMG, VRTX, EPD, FB, CRSR, MMP, AMZN, BABA, CVX, VLO, ITUB, MDY, VOO, PINS, MO, TSLA, PFE, VB, VEA, PSX, VO, BBD,

XLV, XBI, IHI, QCOM, SMG, VRTX, EPD, FB, CRSR, MMP, AMZN, BABA, CVX, VLO, ITUB, MDY, VOO, PINS, MO, TSLA, PFE, VB, VEA, PSX, VO, BBD, Reduced Positions: KBWB, VNLA, PYPL, RPV, ETSY, MSFT, ABNB, ABBV, VZ, NFLX, JPM, SPY, CLX, VOE, XLB, AXP, PM, KBE, IWC, ALL, PGR, LMT, ICE, BP, CRM, COST, BAC, XLK,

KBWB, VNLA, PYPL, RPV, ETSY, MSFT, ABNB, ABBV, VZ, NFLX, JPM, SPY, CLX, VOE, XLB, AXP, PM, KBE, IWC, ALL, PGR, LMT, ICE, BP, CRM, COST, BAC, XLK, Sold Out: SWK, MMM, DE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Coinbase Global Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, 3M Co, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, WP Advisors, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WP Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wp+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 697,230 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,074 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,878 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,480 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 208,347 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 25,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 810.99%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 217.91%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1108.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 168.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 267.71%. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 86.39%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.