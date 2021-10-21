Logo
WP Advisors, LLC Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Coinbase Global Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, 3M Co, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WP Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Coinbase Global Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Stanley Black & Decker Inc, 3M Co, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, WP Advisors, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WP Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wp+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WP Advisors, LLC
  1. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 697,230 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,074 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,878 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,480 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 208,347 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 25,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $105.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 810.99%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 217.91%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1108.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 168.83%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 267.71%. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 86.39%. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of WP Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WP Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WP Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WP Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WP Advisors, LLC keeps buying
