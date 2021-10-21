Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Unilever PLC, Sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: WAB,
- Added Positions: CVE, VFC, CM, MFC, GIL, GIB, RCI, QSR, BNS, ENB, OSK, BUD, FLR, UL, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: NTR, KL, EMR, CSCO, MDT, GOOGL, PCOM, TMO,
- Sold Out: WFG,
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 675,561 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,696,227 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,034,425 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,482,773 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 1,217,294 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $72.1, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $85.11, with an estimated average price of $74.59.Reduced: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 65.13%. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83. The stock is now traded at around $97.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. still held 3,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.75%. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. still held 20,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 22.38%. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $121.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. still held 8,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.42%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2835.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. still held 255 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.09%. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $605.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. still held 1,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.
