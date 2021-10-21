Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Magna International Inc, Infosys, Popular Inc

- New Purchases: HYEM,
- Added Positions: IGSB, EMB, EFA, IGIB,
- Sold Out: MGA, INFY, BPOP, TD, JAZZ, MEOH, LIN, AMCR,
For the details of Nationwide Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nationwide Asset Management LLC
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 655,766 shares, 96.85% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 5,760 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 783,020 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1142.49%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 504,000 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 346,000 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.95%
Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1142.49%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 783,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 105.95%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 346,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6.Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44.Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.07 and $48.13, with an estimated average price of $36.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nationwide Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nationwide Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nationwide Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment