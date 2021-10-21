Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Magna International Inc, Infosys, Popular Inc

New Purchases: HYEM,

HYEM, Added Positions: IGSB, EMB, EFA, IGIB,

IGSB, EMB, EFA, IGIB, Sold Out: MGA, INFY, BPOP, TD, JAZZ, MEOH, LIN, AMCR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Magna International Inc, Infosys, Popular Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Nationwide Asset Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 655,766 shares, 96.85% of the total portfolio. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 5,760 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 783,020 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1142.49% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 504,000 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 346,000 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.95%

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $23.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1142.49%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 783,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 105.95%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 346,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.13 and $79.03, with an estimated average price of $74.44.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.07 and $48.13, with an estimated average price of $36.13.