Stewart & Patten Co Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: DHR,
- Added Positions: AVGO, EMN, NEE, VFC, MDLZ, UNH, DIS, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, INTC, AAPL, JPM, ABT, WFC, UPS, CSCO, XEL, HD, TXN, ADP, HON, HBI, UNP, AXP, IBM, ABBV, CVX, XOM, LLY, MGRC, NKE, PFE, CLX, CWT, BRK.B, AMGN, AFL, MRK, DD, UL, CAT, RTX,
- Sold Out: GE, BMY,
These are the top 5 holdings of STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,300 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 214,941 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,557 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 180,200 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 88,569 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $314.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Stewart & Patten Co Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $509.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.62%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 3,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.
