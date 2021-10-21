Stewart & Patten Co Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: DHR,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Danaher Corp, sells General Electric Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart & Patten Co Llc. As of 2021Q3, Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,300 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 214,941 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,557 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 180,200 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 88,569 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $314.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $509.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 26.62%. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 3,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.