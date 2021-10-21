Eagle Health Investments LP Buys Cano Health Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Humana Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seer Inc

- New Purchases: CANO, CMAX, LYEL,
- Added Positions: GH, HUM, OM, ADPT, DRNA, BPMC, AZN, INSP, AMWL,
- Reduced Positions: VRTX, ALNY, AXNX, DXCM, IQV, MRTX,
- Sold Out: SEER,
For the details of Eagle Health Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+health+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eagle Health Investments LP
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 449,565 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 68,521 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.59%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 81,177 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 164,494 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 98,038 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 676,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CareMax Inc (CMAX)
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in CareMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 616,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)
Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 238.50%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 95,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Humana Inc by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $454.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 68,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Outset Medical Inc (OM)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 332,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 71.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 441,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc by 152.30%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 406,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09. The stock is now traded at around $102.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 176,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Seer Inc (SEER)
Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in Seer Inc. The sale prices were between $27.67 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $34.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eagle Health Investments LP. Also check out:
1. Eagle Health Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eagle Health Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eagle Health Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eagle Health Investments LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment