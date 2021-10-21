Eagle Health Investments LP Buys Cano Health Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Humana Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seer Inc

New Purchases: CANO, CMAX, LYEL,

CANO, CMAX, LYEL, Added Positions: GH, HUM, OM, ADPT, DRNA, BPMC, AZN, INSP, AMWL,

GH, HUM, OM, ADPT, DRNA, BPMC, AZN, INSP, AMWL, Reduced Positions: VRTX, ALNY, AXNX, DXCM, IQV, MRTX,

VRTX, ALNY, AXNX, DXCM, IQV, MRTX, Sold Out: SEER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cano Health Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Humana Inc, Outset Medical Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Health Investments LP. As of 2021Q3, Eagle Health Investments LP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eagle Health Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+health+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 449,565 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45% Humana Inc (HUM) - 68,521 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.59% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 81,177 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 164,494 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 98,038 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 676,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in CareMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 616,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 238.50%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 95,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Humana Inc by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $454.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 68,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 332,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 71.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 441,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc by 152.30%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 406,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09. The stock is now traded at around $102.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 176,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eagle Health Investments LP sold out a holding in Seer Inc. The sale prices were between $27.67 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $34.5.