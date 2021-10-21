Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys DoorDash Inc, Coupang Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Sells Lear Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys DoorDash Inc, Coupang Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Sells Lear Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Coupang Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, sells Lear Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC
  1. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,889 shares, 40.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 1,061,844 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
  3. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 186,104 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 142,282 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80%
  5. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 67,366 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1247.32%
New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.158300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $129.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 1247.32%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 67,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.2 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $115.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $146.17 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $163.81.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)

Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $153.13 and $169.06, with an estimated average price of $162.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:

1. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider