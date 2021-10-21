Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys DoorDash Inc, Coupang Inc, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Sells Lear Corp, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: CPNG, QUS, SSUS, IUSV, ASAN, VT, ULST, TFI,
- Added Positions: DASH, ITOT, KRTX, IXUS, FB, VUG, ACWI, ICSH, EEM, VTV, MSFT, SUB, VGLT, AGG, SCHP, JPST, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: PLTR, LYFT, AFRM, INTU, MUB, IEF, IEMG, AMZN, AAPL, JNJ, GOOG, GLD, VEA, VTI,
- Sold Out: LEA, QTEC, SPEM,
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,889 shares, 40.24% of the total portfolio.
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 1,061,844 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 186,104 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 142,282 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 67,366 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1247.32%
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.158300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $34.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $129.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 1247.32%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 67,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.2 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $115.59. The stock is now traded at around $128.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $146.17 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $163.81.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $153.13 and $169.06, with an estimated average price of $162.4.
