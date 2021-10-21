Healthcare Triangle: An Excellent Healthcare PaaS Opportunity

The increased penetration of technology in healthcare has been one of the most significant trends associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. As most healthcare providers now face a resource crunch combined with the need to keep pandemic-carrying patients away from other patients, the importance of increased efficiency and social distancing through better use of technology became evident.

Healthcare providers have also sped up their migration to the cloud and maintaining electronic patient records for smoother data sharing, which presents an interesting opportunity for small healthcare tech companies. Many such smaller players make use of new technologies such as blockchain, cloud computing and advanced data analytics in order to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the healthcare industry.

In this article, we will take a look at one such recently listed healthcare tech firm with an outstanding set of digital transformation solutions that I believe could be an attractive investment opportunity at current levels – Healthcare Triangle Inc. ( HCTI, Financial).

Company overview

Healthcare Triangle operates in the healthcare information technology domain and strives to create innovative industry-changing solutions in data sciences, cloud services and professional as well as managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industries. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

It intends to use its proprietary technology platforms, extensive industry knowledge and healthcare domain expertise to provide customers with services and solutions that accelerate their progress toward healthcare improvement. Healthcare Triangle caters to the needs of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, healthcare delivery organizations, biotech companies, healthcare insurance companies and medical device manufacturers by improving data management, developing and innovating analytical insights into the company's operations and delivering measurable clinical, financial and operational benefits through its core CloudEz and DataEz platforms.

They provide a comprehensive suite of solutions, services, software and platforms that enable the world's leading healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, develop precision medicine, make progress in drug discovery, collaborate on research and development, respond to real-world evidence and accelerate their digital transformation.

CloudEz and DataEz offerings

CloudEz and DataEz are two complementary offerings that Healthcare Triangle provides to its clientele.

CloudEz is a fully managed, secure and compliant HITRUST-certified cloud foundation platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering with a pay-as-you-go service and built-in compliance and security controls that powers the cloud for business and innovation, allowing clients to maximize the returns on their existing IT investments. It also allows users to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, public and hybrid cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services ( AMZN, Financial), Google Cloud ( GOOGL, Financial), Microsoft Azure ( MSFT, Financial), Splunk ( SPLK, Financial) and more. Customers can also use the platform to build automation-focused, IP-driven, cloud-agnostic operations, as well as self-serving cloud infrastructure and service platforms. Cloud security and governance, data security, identity and access management, security information, event management and network application security are all features of the platform.

Healthcare Triangle's second core offering is the DataEz platform, a fully managed, secure and compliant AI (artificial intelligence) engineering and analytics platform, which also works on the as-a-service model. It is a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform designed specifically for the healthcare and life sciences industries' data analytics and data science needs. The company has a solid technological infrastructure, large-scale datasets and extensive connectivity, which helps clients using this platform, along with CloudEz, carry out the rapid identification of key insights. It has a significant impact on healthcare quality and costs.

The best part about these offerings from the perspective of Healthcare Triangle's bottom line is that the company can sign long-term contracts, ensuring revenue stability. It currently has an average contract tenure of close to three years, which is a positive sign.

Google Cloud Premier partnership

Healthcare Triangle recently announced that it has advanced to Google Cloud Premier Partner status in order to solve the complex challenges faced by healthcare and life sciences organizations through innovative solutions in data analytics, AI, security, compliance, blockchain capabilities, cloud DevOps and other key cloud products. This promotion to Premier status is based on the company's success in developing, deploying and managing Google Cloud solutions for regulated healthcare and life sciences organizations, as well as in developing massive data analytics platforms on Google Cloud's highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.

Healthcare Triangle uses Google Cloud to assist businesses in developing a value-driven cloud transformation. Healthcare Triangle's healthcare solution offerings are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing a practical and cost-effective way for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver on their data strategy with cutting-edge AI/ML, advanced analytics and highly agile infrastructure. At the same time, through the sales engagement model with Google Cloud, the company can offer a consolidated bill to their customers, launch innovative data and AI solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace, own the customer relationship and advise customers on how to best leverage Google Cloud's technology.

Looking forward, Healthcare Triangle intends to expand its presence on Google Cloud. With the help of Google Cloud, Healthcare Triangle wants to lay a solid foundation for its clients that includes hybrid, multi-cloud and cloud-native environments, as well as DevOps automation, smart analytics and AI, healthcare industry solutions, infrastructure and application modernization.

Over and above this Premier partnership, Healthcare Triangle is among the very few healthcare tech players with High Trust Certifications from AWS and Microsoft Azure, which does give them an edge over competition. One can assume that most large healthcare players would only work want to work with Premier status companies and tech platforms with High Trust certifications to meet their IT needs. This presents Healthcare Triangle with an excellent opportunity to work with significantly larger clientele and expand their revenue base.

Final thoughts

The initial public offering (IPO) of Healthcare Triangle included the sale of 8 million shares of the company at a price of $5 per share. After the post-listing selloff, the stock is currently trading at hardly $2.90 per share, which implies a price-sales ratio of around 3, well below the industry average for platform-as-a-service providers.

Aside from CloudEz and DataEz, Healthcare Triangle benefits from a strong blockchain infrastructure that it has yet to monetize, as well as readabl.ai, a revenue stream associated with assisting healthcare providers in digitizing their physical records using artificial intelligence. Another major highlight of Healthcare Triangle from a financial viewpoint is that the company is already profitable and has a positive after-tax profit for the past three years.

There is clear scope for multiples expansion and a solid appreciation in the stock price given the fact that even its closest peers, Cerner Corporation ( CERN, Financial) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( MDRX, Financial), are trading at higher multiples. Hence, I believe that Healthcare Triangle is a highly compelling investment opportunity at current levels.