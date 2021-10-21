Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, VOO, IVV, IWS, IWF, AGG, IEI, BIV, IAU, VTI, ITOT, IHI, JKH, IYW, IWP, TIP, IVW, IJR, VB, IWM, TLT, IWR, SHV, IYR, EMB, VTWG, HYG, VBK, BSV, IVE, VXUS, VT, IEF, SCHP, SCHM, VWO, SCHA, VBR, EEM, VOT, SCHD, VO, VOE, SOXX, SCHZ, IYG, IYJ, XMLV, IJH, IJK, SCHO, IVOO, PFF, MUB, IWN, IUSG, IWD, IWO, ITA, MBB, SUB, IDU, IJS, FTEC, PIZ, FHLC, FCOM, SCHH, FDN, VTWV, FSTA, IYF, VOOV, EFA, ICLN, MGK, VTEB, GSIE, SHY, ICF, IWB, VOOG, VNQ, RHS, FENY, IGIB, IUSV, IDV, ITB, VYM, VTIP, SCHC, VEU, FDLO, GEM, IBB, EFV, IVOV, GSLC, ACWX, VV, KRE, IYM, USRT, FREL, SCHE, VIG, LIT, PHO, RWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. owns 173 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 586,368 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 92,448 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,248 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,607 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 260,431 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $374.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 92,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $415.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 74,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 52,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 117,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $289.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 42,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 101,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 71.04%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 90,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $452.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 45,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 298.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 340,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 606.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 118,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 71,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.15 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.35.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 36.15%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 54,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 22,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 42,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 55.69%. The sale prices were between $119.29 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $122.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 2,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $85.25 and $93.17, with an estimated average price of $89.31. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 13,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $164.01 and $181.68, with an estimated average price of $173.12. The stock is now traded at around $182.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 1,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.