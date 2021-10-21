Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fifth Third Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. owns 173 stocks with a total value of $729 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fifth+third+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
  1. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 586,368 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 92,448 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,248 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,607 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 260,431 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $374.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 92,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $415.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 74,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 52,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 117,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $289.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 42,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 101,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 71.04%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 90,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $452.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 45,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 298.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 340,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 606.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 118,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 71,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.15 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.35.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05.

Reduced: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 36.15%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 54,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 22,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 42,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 55.69%. The sale prices were between $119.29 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $122.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 2,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $85.25 and $93.17, with an estimated average price of $89.31. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 13,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $164.01 and $181.68, with an estimated average price of $173.12. The stock is now traded at around $182.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 1,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fifth Third Securities, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider