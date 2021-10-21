Fifth Third Securities, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, VOO, IVV, IWS, IWF, AGG, IEI, BIV, IAU, VTI, ITOT, IHI, JKH, IYW, IWP, TIP, IVW, IJR, VB, IWM, TLT, IWR, SHV, IYR, EMB, VTWG, HYG, VBK, BSV, IVE, VXUS, VT, IEF, SCHP, SCHM, VWO, SCHA, VBR, EEM, VOT, SCHD, VO, VOE, SOXX, SCHZ, IYG, IYJ, XMLV, IJH, IJK, SCHO, IVOO, PFF, MUB, IWN, IUSG, IWD, IWO, ITA, MBB, SUB, IDU, IJS, FTEC, PIZ, FHLC, FCOM, SCHH, FDN, VTWV, FSTA, IYF, VOOV, EFA, ICLN, MGK, VTEB, GSIE, SHY, ICF, IWB, VOOG, VNQ, RHS, FENY, IGIB, IUSV, IDV, ITB, VYM, VTIP, SCHC, VEU, FDLO, GEM, IBB, EFV, IVOV, GSLC, ACWX, VV, KRE, IYM, USRT, FREL, SCHE, VIG, LIT, PHO, RWO,
- Added Positions: XLV, SPY, SPIP, IQLT, RDVY, DBO, GLD, PZA, VCSH, SPLV, XLP, IEFA, SPIB, PHB, XLE, IEMG, SPYV, BKLN, VCR, FXH, GOVT, SPTL, JNK, DBC, XLY, VIS, VAW, XSOE, XLB, HDV,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, XLF, USMV, SPHD, DLN, VTWO, VONG, DIA, RYT, GSG, SJNK, XLK, XSW, BNDX, VPU, VDE, RWX, PGX, SMH, MOO, FIW,
- Sold Out: DGRO, SLV, XLU, XOP, VMBS, SPAB, VHT, DWAS, EFAV,
For the details of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fifth+third+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 586,368 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 92,448 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,248 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,607 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 260,431 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $374.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 92,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $415.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 74,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 52,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.19 and $118.52, with an estimated average price of $115.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 117,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $289.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 42,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 101,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 71.04%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 90,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $452.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 45,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 298.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 95,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 340,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 606.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 118,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 71,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.15 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.35.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05.Reduced: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 36.15%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 54,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 22,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 42,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 55.69%. The sale prices were between $119.29 and $125.87, with an estimated average price of $122.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 2,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $85.25 and $93.17, with an estimated average price of $89.31. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 13,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)
Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $164.01 and $181.68, with an estimated average price of $173.12. The stock is now traded at around $182.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Fifth Third Securities, Inc. still held 1,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fifth Third Securities, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fifth Third Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fifth Third Securities, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment