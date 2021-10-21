Logo
Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sabre Corp, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Signet Jewelers

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wesleyan Assurance Society (Current Portfolio) buys Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sabre Corp, Ralph Lauren Corp, Merck Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Signet Jewelers, Check Point Software Technologies, Royal Caribbean Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2021Q3, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 95 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wesleyan Assurance Society's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesleyan+assurance+society/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wesleyan Assurance Society
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,400 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,600 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,575 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,207 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 117,250 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 473,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $125.22, with an estimated average price of $115.6. The stock is now traded at around $118.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 95,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $298.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 140,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wesleyan Assurance Society. Also check out:

1. Wesleyan Assurance Society's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wesleyan Assurance Society's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wesleyan Assurance Society's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wesleyan Assurance Society keeps buying
