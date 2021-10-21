Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sabre Corp, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sells Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Signet Jewelers

- New Purchases: CTSH, SABR, RL, JXN, V, ADSK,
- Added Positions: MRK, FB, ATVI, MSFT, DIS, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: SIG, CHKP, RCL, FLR,
- Sold Out: CVX, XOM, KMI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wesleyan Assurance Society
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,400 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,600 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,575 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,207 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 117,250 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $79.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 88,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 473,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $125.22, with an estimated average price of $115.6. The stock is now traded at around $118.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 95,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $298.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 140,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.
