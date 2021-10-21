Miller Howard Investments Inc Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Magna International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Cousins Properties Inc

New Purchases: OMF, LYB, WBA, UNM, CAG, BTI, OLLI, ES, PDCE, WHD, DTM, HAL, IWD,

OMF, LYB, WBA, UNM, CAG, BTI, OLLI, ES, PDCE, WHD, DTM, HAL, IWD, Added Positions: DVY, GILD, OMC, MDC, COP, PXD, KMI, SR, SWN, CSCO, OKE, BBY, MAIN, FAF, FDX, MDU, SRE, ORI, MPC, EPD, WMB, XLU, NRG, SNDR, JPM, ENB,

DVY, GILD, OMC, MDC, COP, PXD, KMI, SR, SWN, CSCO, OKE, BBY, MAIN, FAF, FDX, MDU, SRE, ORI, MPC, EPD, WMB, XLU, NRG, SNDR, JPM, ENB, Reduced Positions: CFG, STAG, HIW, SBRA, SU, NGG, EOG, CNP, RF, AMT, TTE, AB, ABBV, ALL, ETR, MPLX, GIS, MRK, PAA, WES, DCP, TRGP, PSXP, CAH, PAGP, MMP, VST, TRP, FANG, D, C, PFE, PBA, OXY, NEP, NEE, LNG, HEP, ENLC, CQP, SHLX, OMAB, CVX, CEQP, BKR, VOD, CCI, CSX, RTLR, FWRD, VLO, UNP, SLB, PSX,

CFG, STAG, HIW, SBRA, SU, NGG, EOG, CNP, RF, AMT, TTE, AB, ABBV, ALL, ETR, MPLX, GIS, MRK, PAA, WES, DCP, TRGP, PSXP, CAH, PAGP, MMP, VST, TRP, FANG, D, C, PFE, PBA, OXY, NEP, NEE, LNG, HEP, ENLC, CQP, SHLX, OMAB, CVX, CEQP, BKR, VOD, CCI, CSX, RTLR, FWRD, VLO, UNP, SLB, PSX, Sold Out: MGA, KO, CUZ, IP, MSM, PM, T, VIAC, DKS, CLR,

Investment company Miller Howard Investments Inc Current Portfolio ) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Magna International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Cousins Properties Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miller Howard Investments Inc . As of 2021Q3, Miller Howard Investments Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miller+howard+investments+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 363,393 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 1,848,192 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% KeyCorp (KEY) - 3,129,760 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,018,007 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,286,432 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 755,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 421,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 825,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.06%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 193,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 857,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 721,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 765,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 791.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 107,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 541.56%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $192.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $36.92 and $40.16, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.79 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.