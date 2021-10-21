Logo
Miller Howard Investments Inc Buys OneMain Holdings Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells Magna International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Cousins Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Miller Howard Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys OneMain Holdings Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Magna International Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Cousins Properties Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Stag Industrial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miller Howard Investments Inc . As of 2021Q3, Miller Howard Investments Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miller+howard+investments+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC
  1. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 363,393 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  2. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 1,848,192 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  3. KeyCorp (KEY) - 3,129,760 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,018,007 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  5. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,286,432 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.16. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 755,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 421,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 825,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.06%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 193,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 857,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 721,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 765,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 791.30%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 107,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 541.56%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $192.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.

Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $36.92 and $40.16, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Sold Out: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.79 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.



1. MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC keeps buying
