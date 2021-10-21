Logo
Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Alibaba Group Holding,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, , BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rainey+%26+randall+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 516,281 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.50%
  2. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 770,341 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.07%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 202,305 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  4. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 282,303 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 137,969 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 282,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 112,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 67,782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $20.05, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $66.56 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $69.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 516,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.67 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 770,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $374.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 162.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:

1. RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAINEY & RANDALL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying

