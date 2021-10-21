Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Buys Qualcomm Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Visa Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc, Anthem Inc

New Purchases: TMUS, BBY, FFIV, LKQ, AKAM, LULU, LYFT, WDC, MELI, MOS, HLT, EXLS, LIVN, LEN, HLI, JHG, MCFE, AIR, ABM, AIN, BAM, CPK, CTRN, EME, EXPO, GIL, THG, GDEN, MNRO, MLI, POWI, SGMS, SCI, SHEN, WTS, KW, SPSC, EVTC, ESPR, GCI, ARES, WK, UNVR, RPD, DLTH, DFIN, REVG, SWAV, TPTX, ZI, BIGC, ASAN, FSR, MRVI, SRPT, AVID, BECN, BKD, BRKL, CBRL, CPF, CNMD, PLUS, EEFT, FCN, HSKA, HOV, IBCP, IONS, KMT, LFUS, CLI, MOD, NBTB, NBR, NEU, TTMI, TEX, UAA, X, URBN, OSPN, TOWN, CELH, NOG, MYRG, HMST, BLMN, EPZM, COMM, QURE, VRNS, TWOU, GPRO, VRTV, OCUL, GNK, LC, PLNT, NGVT, MYOV, APPN, KALA, ROKU, CHX, UPWK, LEVI, CRWD, BCEL, CMBM, BDTX, PASG, SLQT, RKT, BNL, MPLN, CERE, SKLZ, APPH, GXO,

QCOM, ODFL, V, GS, POOL, MRK, UNH, EPAM, MMC, ABBV, KR, CRM, RTX, BC, EQIX, TTD, IPG, DELL, DRI, PHM, SWK, COF, TRI, TSLA, DOW, BG, VRSN, WPC, WLK, PM, DB, RHI, OKE, MA, ALGN, UHAL, BNS, INCY, KIM, LNC, MPW, MHK, PSA, STX, VRTX, VICI, TFC, FIS, DE, RE, FISV, NKE, ORLY, OLN, SRC, ZM, RPRX, AMAT, AVB, CPT, CR, EA, EXPD, MNST, HSIC, ISRG, JLL, PII, PCH, PEG, SPG, SKT, TSN, CUBE, WMT, PRG, IRT, INVH, AGCO, AMG, MDRX, ADM, BCE, OZK, BHE, BYD, BRKR, BLDR, CLH, CLF, DRE, DISH, ELS, IT, GPN, GPI, HALO, HTLD, HIW, HST, IART, KRC, KGC, LOGI, MKSI, MGA, MU, NUS, PRFT, PWR, REG, R, SLM, SMTC, SBNY, SNA, TER, TOL, TREX, TUP, UNF, ZION, TDC, ENSG, SATS, BTG, HI, IRDM, CFX, KL, LYB, MTDR, FANG, REXR, FOXF, KPTI, FIVN, NEP, BOOT, NVRO, SYNH, UE, NSA, APLE, PSTG, HRI, FHB, ASIX, CRSP, IIPR, SE, SONO, VRT, KTB, IMVT, BRBR, BILL, VNT, AAN, OPEN, FLWS, ACAD, MATX, ARCB, AGO, AN, AVT, BJRI, BMO, BDSI, OPCH, BIIB, BDN, CBT, CPE, CAC, CATY, CAR, CNOB, CRUS, TPR, COKE, COLM, CYH, CNO, CORT, CUZ, ENLC, CW, DAR, SITC, DCI, LCII, EXP, EWBC, OVV, WIRE, NPO, ENTG, EPR, ESS, EXEL, EXTR, FNB, FDS, M, FRME, FLO, FULT, TGNA, RHP, GSBC, HWC, HVT, EHC, HLF, HIBB, ICUI, IMO, IBOC, KAMN, KELYA, KRG, LSTR, LSCC, MHO, HZO, MED, MTH, HOPE, NFG, NYT, ORI, OSTK, PSB, ALTO, PTEN, PDCE, PNFP, RPT, RS, RGEN, RIGL, RGLD, SAIA, SLG, SIGA, SIG, STC, SF, RGR, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, ACIW, VGR, WDFC, WAFD, WGO, WOR, WEX, AAWW, CSII, EVR, EBS, FSLR, CLR, FOLD, ROIC, JBT, CLW, PDM, FAF, LPLA, TRGP, TROX, ARCO, ACHC, CUBI, RDUS, SLCA, YELP, PBYI, QLYS, ICPT, SSTK, NCLH, BCC, COTY, BLUE, NWSA, SPNT, AR, LGIH, CHGG, NMIH, RARE, PCTY, AKBA, ATEN, TRUE, DNOW, TSE, CCS, SAGE, ATRA, WMS, ADVM, CDK, PGRE, NVTA, COLL, SHOP, WING, APPF, CC, CTMX, BOMN, FLGT, CNDT, BHVN, CARS, JBGS, ECVT, SFIX, DNLI, LBC, CUE, FIXX, AHCO, INSP, AVRO, EPRT, BJ, DOMO, TENB, IMXI, GH, KOD, PLAN, PAE, GOSS, RVLV, NVST, FMTX, EWC, Reduced Positions: PYPL, SPGI, ANTM, C, AMZN, CVX, INTC, AAPL, NFLX, LOW, MS, MSFT, ALL, TMO, ICE, ETSY, ZBRA, BX, GM, NVDA, DHI, JPM, LMT, NSC, ABT, MAA, FB, T, BAC, PNW, LIN, GOOGL, GOOG, KEYS, STOR, PLD, CNI, CMI, EXR, MAC, OHI, UNP, GNRC, ACN, ADBE, AMD, BWA, JBHT, PKI, UDR, DIS, VER, AMH, BRK.B, BLK, BXP, CDNS, CPRT, GRMN, JNJ, REGN, HTA, AZO, ETR, FCX, NTRS, PFE, TXN, UBS, UNM, WY, CBOE, HII, RPAI, GLPI, JD, COLD, MRNA, ATVI, HTH, BIG, CBRE, CSX, CHKP, CMCSA, DVN, HON, INTU, JKHY, KLAC, LXP, NUE, O, SBUX, SNX, TROW, TGT, TU, TXT, THO, TD, URI, WLTW, APAM, DOC, CFG, AA, AIV, AEIS, ARE, LNT, AIG, APA, AJG, BIDU, BA, CACI, VIAC, NNN, OFC, DHR, DECK, DKS, EGP, EMR, NEE, FRT, HOG, PEAK, HELE, HP, HOLX, KEY, KNX, LH, MRO, MRTN, NATI, NLS, NWL, ASGN, PEGA, PENN, PRU, RMBS, RBBN, LSI, SPTN, STLD, SCL, SUI, SYNA, AXON, TBBK, TSCO, TYL, UTHR, VZ, VNO, WERN, WHR, WWE, HEES, CROX, APPS, DBRG, DG, CHTR, SBRA, NLSN, INN, HCA, STAG, RH, CONE, TPH, AGIO, CXP, BRX, IBP, NAVI, CTRE, TLRY, TLRY, MIME, CWH, PK, AM, ILPT, ESTC, OGN, AMN, HRTX, ANF, AYI, AGYS, ALKS, ADS, ACC, AMKR, ANGO, ATRS, AIRC, ARWR, ABG, ASB, ACLS, BOKF, BBBY, BRC, EAT, BRKS, GIB, CNQ, CSL, CSV, CASY, CENT, CHE, CIEN, CDE, CBSH, CMC, CNSL, CFR, DLX, DDS, DPZ, EGBN, ENB, ESGR, FBP, FHN, FR, FLIC, FLEX, FL, GGG, ITGR, GBX, GEF, GFF, GGAL, HRB, HSC, HWKN, WELL, HUBB, HUN, IIVI, ITT, IMKTA, IIIN, ZD, JOUT, KFRC, KSS, KLIC, LAMR, JEF, LECO, LAD, MFA, MGEE, MTG, MANH, MFC, MGRC, MDT, VIVO, MIDD, MITK, MBT, MOG.A, NCR, FIZZ, NKTR, NTES, NYCB, NXST, NUVA, ODP, ORCL, OSK, OMI, PZZA, MODV, NXGN, QDEL, ROLL, RDN, RRC, RRX, RCI, SGMO, SMG, SNBR, SWBI, SRCL, SRDX, SNV, TDY, TPX, THC, TEN, INVA, TTC, UMBF, UNFI, UEIC, UFPI, UVSP, USNA, CMPR, WSO, WBS, WAL, WWD, INT, AUY, OPK, KOP, VNDA, GTLS, CVLT, CPRX, SMCI, ACM, GRBK, LL, CIM, XPEL, AGNC, FF, VRTS, OPI, SEM, STWD, AVGO, CVE, KRA, CIT, DQ, IRWD, CALX, SIX, BKU, PCRX, DOOR, THR, AMCX, FBHS, CLVS, ZNGA, CPRI, REGI, POST, VIPS, SUPN, GMED, BERY, PRTA, ENTA, AHH, GOGO, SFM, FATE, XLRN, SAIC, ESI, GRP.U, TNDM, ALLY, MBUU, CARA, MC, LPG, FFWM, TMX, CHRS, VRAY, BOX, VSTO, BPMC, CHCT, BLD, ALRM, NTRA, PEN, PLYA, RMR, RRR, NTLA, SITE, USFD, ATKR, MEDP, NTNX, FND, WOW, SAFE, BHF, CARG, LOMA, FNKO, CNNE, WHD, SMAR, AMRX, WH, PDD, NIO, ALLO, YETI, CVET, FOXA, FOX, CNXC,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Visa Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc, Anthem Inc, Citigroup Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. As of 2021Q3, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 978 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,200,700 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,595,600 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 63,300 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 72,400 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 62,538 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 221,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 119,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83. The stock is now traded at around $207.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 185,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $414.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 393.12%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 379,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 353.19%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $313.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 163,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Visa Inc by 86.15%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 344,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 147.45%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $407.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 150,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Pool Corp by 280.71%. The purchase prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 957,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.51.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Ferguson PLC. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $142.43.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.