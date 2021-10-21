Logo
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Buys Qualcomm Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Visa Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc, Anthem Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Visa Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, S&P Global Inc, Anthem Inc, Citigroup Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. As of 2021Q3, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 978 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virginia+retirement+systems+et+al/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,200,700 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,595,600 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 63,300 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.96%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 72,400 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 62,538 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 221,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 119,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83. The stock is now traded at around $207.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 185,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $414.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 393.12%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 379,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 353.19%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $302.97, with an estimated average price of $277.56. The stock is now traded at around $313.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 163,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Visa Inc by 86.15%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 344,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 147.45%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $407.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 150,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Pool Corp by 280.71%. The purchase prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21. The stock is now traded at around $463.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 957,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $40.51.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.

Sold Out: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Ferguson PLC. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $142.43.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL. Also check out:

1. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL keeps buying
