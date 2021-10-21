Logo
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Bulle

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q3, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 576,127 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.61%
  2. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) - 393,466 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 90,467 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 350,067 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.18%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 107,302 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.72%
New Purchase: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.53%. The holding were 393,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 576,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 350,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 107,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 69,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
