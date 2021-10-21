Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Bulle

New Purchases: SGOV, IAU, CHPT, CHPT,

SGOV, IAU, CHPT, CHPT, Added Positions: IEFA, IVV, IEMG, IJR, IJH, SHM, ACWI, RWO,

IEFA, IVV, IEMG, IJR, IJH, SHM, ACWI, RWO, Reduced Positions: BSCM, SUB, MUB, SCHB, SCHX, IWV, BSCL, SLY, SPEM, SCHM, SPMD, VWO, TFI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q3, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 576,127 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.61% iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) - 393,466 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 90,467 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 350,067 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.18% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 107,302 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.72%

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.53%. The holding were 393,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 576,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 350,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 107,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 69,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-09-30.