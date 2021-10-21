Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Bulle

- New Purchases: SGOV, IAU, CHPT, CHPT,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IVV, IEMG, IJR, IJH, SHM, ACWI, RWO,
- Reduced Positions: BSCM, SUB, MUB, SCHB, SCHX, IWV, BSCL, SLY, SPEM, SCHM, SPMD, VWO, TFI,
For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 576,127 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.61%
- iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) - 393,466 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 90,467 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 350,067 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.18%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 107,302 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.72%
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.53%. The holding were 393,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 576,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 350,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 107,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 45.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 69,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.44 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. Also check out:
1. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment