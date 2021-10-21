Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Arvinas Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Baidu Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Arvinas Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Arvinas Inc, GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Baidu Inc, Ford Motor Co, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q3, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC owns 307 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joel+isaacson+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC
  1. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 1,960,177 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 907,830 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 295,838 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 295,958 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,485 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 450,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 49,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $107.87, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $43.7, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.953700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 116,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 80,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 440.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 102,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 243.40%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 92.36%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. Also check out:

1. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider