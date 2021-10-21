Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Arvinas Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: DFAT, IAC, ARVN, XOUT, JPST, VMEO, DIBS, UP, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, VOLT, ITW, ACVA, MMP, MRNA, WELL, IDXX, KMI, SPG, OKE, PAVE, VTV, NYT, MMC, LHX, ABNB, MUB, DGRO, ARES, DFAS, ZETA, ATY,

New Purchases: DFAT, IAC, ARVN, XOUT, JPST, VMEO, DIBS, UP, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, VOLT, ITW, ACVA, MMP, MRNA, WELL, IDXX, KMI, SPG, OKE, PAVE, VTV, NYT, MMC, LHX, ABNB, MUB, DGRO, ARES, DFAS, ZETA, ATY,

Added Positions: SDY, VYM, VIG, SPY, EPD, VUG, MSFT, LC, VTI, VOOG, VB, XLF, JPM, WFC, MCD, VGT, AMZN, IBM, EVT, VEA, UTHR, VRAY, XOM, GNL, IWD, MDLZ, GLD, DVY, XLE, LLY, XLC, UNP, TMO, IJR, VZ, AON, APO, BRK.B, VXUS, BX, VT, CSX, ETY, FIVG, VNQ, IWF, VWO, VOO, TWTR, TRV, STWD, BSV, V, MA, DE, ABBV, ACN, ATVI, AB, AMT, NLY, AZN, BILL, AVGO, CVX, C, DHR, SNAP, DBL, GS, HD, HON, IWR, IVW, ABT, NKE, NVDA, PYPL, PNC, CRM,

Reduced Positions: LSPD, BIDU, FB, MO, MDT, PG, TSLA, IBB, GSAT, CL, CSCO, TXN, BAC, UPS, ARKK, BABA, MDY, RTX, VBR, ORCL, NSC, LMT, IWM, IWB, EFA, BMY, T, AEP,

Sold Out: 4LRA, F, CAT, SON, NEP, IYR, QCLN, SLV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Arvinas Inc, GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Baidu Inc, Ford Motor Co, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q3, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC owns 307 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 1,960,177 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 907,830 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 295,838 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 295,958 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,485 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 450,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $147.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 49,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $107.87, with an estimated average price of $88.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 72,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $43.7, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $42.953700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 116,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 80,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 440.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 102,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $306.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 243.40%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 66,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 92.36%. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $102.06 and $110.97, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.