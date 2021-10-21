Twele Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

Added Positions: IWB, IVV, IEMG, EFA, IWM, IWR, VWO, VB, VEA, VO, IEI, IYR, MUB, SCHF, SCHR, SCHO,

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twele Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Twele Capital Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $760 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 554,682 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 181,139 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.33% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 622,352 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 695,032 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 690,775 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97%

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.56%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 554,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 181,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 703,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 690,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 144.62%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 135.40%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.