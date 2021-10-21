Logo
Twele Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Twele Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twele Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Twele Capital Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $760 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twele+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Twele Capital Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 554,682 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.56%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 181,139 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.33%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 622,352 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 695,032 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 690,775 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.97%
Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.56%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 554,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $454.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 181,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 703,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 690,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 144.62%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 52,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 135.40%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Twele Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Twele Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
