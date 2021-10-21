Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: VBK, DFAC, ISRG, WMT,

VBK, DFAC, ISRG, WMT, Added Positions: VBR, SCHV, SCHA, SCHM, SCHG, VGT, LQD, AAPL, ESML, ESGV,

VBR, SCHV, SCHA, SCHM, SCHG, VGT, LQD, AAPL, ESML, ESGV, Reduced Positions: VB, FTEC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mokosak+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 285,304 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 244,668 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 529,063 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 375,743 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 264,269 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $291.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $339.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.