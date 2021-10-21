Logo
Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mokosak+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 285,304 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 244,668 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 529,063 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 375,743 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 264,269 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $291.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $339.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
