Oak Asset Management, LLC Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, TJX Inc, Ross Stores Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Visa Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, TJX Inc, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Oak Asset Management, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oak Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oak Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,808 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 64,608 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 76,353 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 144,003 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,944 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07%
New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $339.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 29,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 59,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 51,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oak Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

