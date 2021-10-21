Oak Asset Management, LLC Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, TJX Inc, Ross Stores Inc

- New Purchases: NCLH, FLOT, VNQ, CERN,
- Added Positions: ISRG, QCOM, MCHP, AMGN, V, STZ, FDX, DLR, NSC, INTC, T, GOLD, DGRO, CRM, VFC, ITW, ATO, UPS, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, NKE, XOM, LOW, DIS, SBUX, CVX, MSFT, IJH, PEP, EXPD, MO, ICE, GS, FAST, CSCO, GOOGL, HD, GILD, SDY, ABC, GE, BMY,
- Sold Out: TJX, ROST,
For the details of Oak Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oak Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,808 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 64,608 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 76,353 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 144,003 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,944 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07%
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Oak Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $339.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 29,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 59,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $65.99 and $83.04, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 51,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $108.85 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $119.86.
