Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. Buys First Trust Index NextG ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, , Shopify Inc

New Purchases: NXTG, LRGE, HMOP, ROUS, DWMF, JHMM, LSAT, RTM, SPTI, LSAF, PTBD, SQEW, PFM, SWAN, RWL, DYLD, FPXI, QQQM, OMFL, ACTV, VPC, FAAR, IAU, OUSM, SPTL, FMF, FTXL, PSR, STX, MMLG, PFIG, RDIV, OMFS, XMHQ, JSMD, ACES, PFLD, SPDV, NUSI, FDVV, FTGC, FDNI, FTXO, AIRR, PBJ, EMXC, ICSH, COMT, JHSC, LVHD, TRND, QUS, SMLV, HNDL, VFMV, AZAL, AVUS, AVUV, ARKF, ASAN, ATO, CANO, DFIV, DFUS, DFAS, DFAT, FDRR, FGRO, FDLO, FCOM, FEMB, HDMV, FMHI, FNY, IQDY, FTSD, COPX, PAVE, HIG, MMIT, ROOF, EAPR, BAPR, BSEP, PSEP, PJAN, GTO, DBP, KBWD, IDLV, DEF, PYZ, PRN, PDP, RPV, HEEM, IEI, IDNA, SMMD, IWV, IFRA, MEAR, JHMD, INFR, WBND, MAS, IBD, ISMD, WWJD, NUDM, NULG, NULV, OGIG, PALC, ONLN, PAWZ, PB, XTN, STLD, TTAC, UPST, FLTR, SMH, VTWV, VICR, VSDA, AGZD, BCI, ASO, YOLO, A, AKAM, AWF, BATT, YYY, ARKQ, BB, MUJ, BBN, DMB, BWA, CPB, CAH, CDNA, CMAX, CTAS, XCEM, CMP, CCLP, EFR, ETY, EIX, WIRE, ENSG, EQNR, EXLS, FDS, FCOR, HSMV, RFDI, FTXN, FID, FFC, LIT, HLT, IIPR, PAUG, PMAR, USEP, PIO, KBWY, KBWR, BSCN, EUSB, ESGD, ESML, USXF, IGF, IBDQ, IAI, JEPI, JSML, JCI, JOUT, KEYS, LYG, LCID, MTNB, MCO, MOS, MWA, NUMV, ODFL, OMC, PTMC, PRFT, PTY, PLUG, SQFT, PGNY, EFAD, TDV, RF, RELX, R, BRW, SVM, SIRI, SPMB, SPMD, SRLN, STAA, TTI, XMPT, VIGI, WY, WHF, GCC, XLNX,

SCHD, IVV, AGG, IEFA, IWM, AAPL, IHI, IEMG, QQQ, IXN, VNQ, IJR, ESGU, MSFT, XLF, AMZN, SCZ, IWR, VOO, VEA, RDVY, DGRO, SPY, VUG, V, BRK.B, XOM, IJH, IUSB, EFG, USMV, TIP, JPM, VTV, VXUS, ABT, ABBV, GOOGL, GOOG, ANTM, CSCO, CVS, FDT, FEP, FTSL, IUSV, EFV, MUB, PFF, IWS, DVY, JNJ, NVDA, PNW, CRM, XLE, XLRE, TMO, UPS, VOT, VB, VGK, VZ, WMT, AGGY, ACN, ADBE, AMD, ABNB, MO, AMT, AMGN, ARKK, ARKW, T, BAC, BRT, CAT, CC, CVX, CB, C, KO, CMCSA, STZ, GLW, COST, CRWD, CCI, CSX, DE, DVN, DLR, DFAC, DIS, D, DUK, EA, EPD, FB, FDX, FREL, FMB, CIBR, DFEB, GILD, GSK, GS, HD, INTU, PXH, QQQJ, BKLN, ESGE, SHY, IEUR, IDEV, IUSG, FALN, FLOT, IXG, HEFA, HYG, IDV, SOXX, EMB, MBB, JKE, JKF, JKJ, JKK, EFA, EFAV, IQLT, VLUE, IWB, IWO, IWN, IWP, IWY, IJT, IYE, ITA, GOVT, LMT, LOW, MA, MCD, MRK, MS, NDAQ, NGG, NFLX, NEP, NKE, NXPI, PYPL, PM, PNC, NOBL, RBLX, SPGI, SCHG, SCHP, XLK, DIA, MDY, SHM, SPIP, SPYV, VLU, SQ, SIVB, MOAT, VOOV, BIV, BSV, BND, BNDX, VO, VWO, VMBS, VIG, VYM, VDC, VFH, VGT, WM, XSOE, DGRW, DDD, MMM, SIVR, AOD, GOLF, AVK, AFL, AGNC, APD, ALK, ALB, ALGN, ALL, ALLY, AMLP, AMRN, DOX, AEE, AAL, AEP, AXP, AFIN, AWK, ABC, IBUY, ADI, BUD, NLY, AON, ADM, ARCC, ASML, ADSK, AVDL, AXON, BGS, BNS, GOLD, BAX, BYND, BIIB, BLK, MUI, MYD, DSM, BKNG, BSX, BMY, BR, BEPC, BEP, BC, BWXT, CTRA, CPT, CCL, CARR, SAVA, CBRE, CDW, LNG, CHWY, CMG, CHD, XEC, CLF, CLX, NET, CAG, CLR, VLRS, CTVA, CS, CRSP, CMI, DRI, HYLB, DAL, DKS, APPS, DFS, DOW, DKNG, EMN, ETN, ETJ, ETW, EXG, ET, ENPH, EPAM, EPR, IPAY, FIVG, ES, ROBO, EXR, FN, FAST, FSLY, FBND, FIS, FRC, HUSV, FPE, FXD, FXH, FXR, FPX, FDN, FV, LMBS, QCLN, EMLP, FTA, FNX, FDL, QQEW, QTEC, FISV, FMC, F, FTNT, FSK, FUBO, GDV, GNRC, GIS, GM, GLP, GSLC, HTD, HBI, HDB, HTA, PEAK, HFRO, HRC, HON, HPQ, HII, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INTC, ICE, IP, ISRG, PDBC, SPHB, RWJ, PSCT, VRP, PTH, PGF, PRF, PRFZ, XMMO, RSP, IIM, IQV, EEMV, SLV, STIP, AGZ, CMBS, ICF, IAGG, IPAC, USRT, IYY, XT, IXP, ICLN, JXI, IXC, GBF, AOR, IBB, AOM, JKD, JKH, JKI, ACWX, DSI, SUSA, MTUM, IGE, IWD, OEF, SUB, IYM, IYF, IYR, IYH, IHF, IYJ, JPST, KBR, K, KEY, KMI, KL, LHX, LH, LRCX, LCII, CACG, LEN, SCD, LUMN, MTB, MDC, MCN, MMP, MRO, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MMS, MDT, MELI, MET, MIN, MU, MSTR, MRNA, MDLZ, MSI, NJR, NRZ, NYCB, NEE, NIO, NSC, BIBL, NOC, NWN, NVS, NVAX, NUE, NUEM, NUSC, NVG, NEA, NRK, JRS, OGE, OKTA, OKE, ORCL, OTIS, SRVR, PTNQ, PLTR, PANW, PH, PAYC, PTON, PENN, PEP, PFE, PSX, MINT, PMF, PAGP, PSTL, PPG, PGR, SMDV, REGL, PEG, QRVO, QCOM, PWR, RTX, O, ROP, ROST, SNY, SAP, SLB, SCHE, SCHV, SCHX, SCHM, SCHH, SCHA, XLC, XLY, XLV, XLU, SRE, NOW, SWKS, SJM, SNAP, SNOW, SEDG, GLD, RWO, WDIV, DWX, FLRN, IBND, JNK, HYMB, SPLG, SPSB, SPYD, MDYG, XBI, SDY, XME, TOTL, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SLF, SYY, TSM, TDOC, TER, TTD, TMUS, TD, TTE, TM, TRV, TRMB, TWLO, TWTR, TSN, UBER, UL, UAL, URI, X, UNH, UHT, VLO, ANGL, GDXJ, VIOO, BLV, VV, VOE, VPL, VTIP, VTEB, VGIT, VCSH, VONE, VYMI, MGC, VOX, VCR, VPU, VIAC, VTRS, SPCE, VMC, WERN, WCC, HIO, WMB, WSM, DGS, DOL, DLS, DON, DES, WDAY, GLDM, WYNN, YETI, YUMC, ZTS, Reduced Positions: FEM, LQD, RODM, SPTS, VHT, VRAI, HYLS, IVW, TSLA, BABA, BA, FIXD, DBO, PTLC, RY, VTI, VEU, AIG, AVTR, BX, FANG, DOCU, EOG, FBT, FE, HASI, HTGC, INMD, SPLV, PEY, SPHQ, IGSB, EEM, IJS, KMB, LYB, NEM, OC, ROKU, RDS.B, RDS.A, SCHF, SPIB, SLY, TFC, USB, VBR, VBK, VNQI, VRSK, WFC, EPS, ATVI, ADMA, ARE, AB, LNT, ANSS, APA, AMAT, ARKG, AZN, BK, GSP, BCE, BDX, BBY, HYT, BKT, BCOR, BP, AVGO, CM, COF, CSL, CBOE, IGR, CHTR, CIM, CI, CL, CODI, COP, ED, CR, CW, DHI, DHR, DDOG, DELL, DEO, DG, DTE, DD, DEA, EVT, ECL, EW, EMR, EVA, EQR, ERIC, JETS, ETSY, EVRG, EXAS, EXC, FRT, FSS, ONEQ, FTSM, TDIV, FEX, FTC, FLO, FWRD, AJG, GD, GE, GNTX, GPC, GMED, GGG, HCKT, HPE, IBM, IFF, IPG, DBC, PXF, IPKW, PGX, XMLV, XSLV, SPHD, BSCL, BSCM, PKW, IRM, DVYE, EWJ, SHYG, ICVT, ISTB, IXUS, IEV, IGM, WPS, IGIB, QUAL, NYF, IWL, IVE, IJJ, SHV, IYW, JEF, JHML, KHC, LVS, LMAT, LSI, LNC, LIN, LFUS, LKQ, LULU, MAIN, MKC, MPW, MGM, HIE, MORN, NNN, NOK, NVO, NUV, JPS, JPC, OXY, OHI, OGS, ORLY, PAYX, LTPZ, PINS, PXD, PII, PPL, TROW, PLD, PSEC, PRU, PSA, RSG, ROK, RPM, SCHW, SCHZ, SMG, SE, XLP, XLI, XLB, SPG, TSLX, SON, SO, SCCO, LUV, SPEM, GXC, XAR, SPYG, TRGP, TRP, TEL, TXN, TXMD, TT, UGI, UA, UNP, USDP, VFC, GDX, VOOG, VXF, VCIT, VONG, VONV, ESGV, MGK, VIS, VAW, VEEV, VTR, VER, WBA, WELL, HEDJ, DLN, XEL, YUM, ZM, ZS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Index NextG ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, , Shopify Inc, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avantax Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. owns 1164 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,460,521 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,822,073 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85% First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG) - 3,539,505 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 3,610,965 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1084.56% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,076,161 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 3,539,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.49 and $59.46, with an estimated average price of $57.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.163100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 550,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 532,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 538,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.268400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 821,584 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 388,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1084.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 3,610,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 130,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 527.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 109,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 117,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 328,497 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.87%. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 169,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Avantax Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $9.72.