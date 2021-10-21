Logo
Bridgeworth, LLC Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Regions Financial Corp, Accenture PLC, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Comcast Corp, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridgeworth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Regions Financial Corp, Accenture PLC, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Oracle Corp, sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Comcast Corp, General Electric Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgeworth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgeworth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgeworth, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 155,980 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 257,823 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  3. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 170,129 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  4. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 87,893 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 531,902 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 211,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $469.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 145.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 117.81%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $345.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridgeworth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridgeworth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridgeworth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridgeworth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridgeworth, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Author's Avatar

insider