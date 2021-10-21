Bridgeworth, LLC Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Regions Financial Corp, Accenture PLC, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Comcast Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: DFAX, ORCL, COST, IWD, PTBD, ADP, SBUX, WM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Regions Financial Corp, Accenture PLC, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Oracle Corp, sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Comcast Corp, General Electric Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 155,980 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 257,823 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 170,129 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 87,893 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 531,902 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 211,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $469.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 145.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 79,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 117.81%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $345.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $340.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $182.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.07 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.92.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.