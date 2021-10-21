Investors Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Silver Trust, Weber Inc, Hyzon Motors Inc, Sells Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, Star Peak Corp II, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

- New Purchases: SLV, WEBR, HYZN, COIN, FTGC, JHMM, INDS, ARKF, AVXL, FTSD, PFM, SPTI, NUE, VOT, ABNB, XLC, BHG, NLS,
- Added Positions: ANGL, VZ, CTVA, RDVY, VTI, GIS, SPY, DAKT, XLF, F, XLI, IEFA, VUG, VNQ, IWM, IJR, JPM, IEMG, VOO, ABBV, MCK, MOD, VTV, WBA, EFA, BRK.B, VGT, NVDA, FIXD, MTNB, IEI, BA, VO, TGT, SPIP, DIS, XOM, PG, MU, LUMO, FCX, GE, ABT, HRL, IJH, GLD, VBR, CSCO, CLF, GM, KO, ITOT, HON, IVV, MBB, XLU, XLRE, PFE, NFLX, MAS, DHS, BMY, CGC, DE, SPIB, DKNG, FDN,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, VNLA, XSOE, LMBS, JNJ, AAPL, NKE, UNH, SRVR, PTLC, USMV, DIA, MDLZ, SAVA, BND, MSFT, MDT, AMD, WFC, T, PAYX, BHC, CARR, MCD, AMZN, DD, DGRO, COST, FTA, DAL, DGII, ECL, TSLA, SRLN, PLTR, FVD, HD, NEE, AMLP, IWD, SAN, CAT, USHY, HDV, USB, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: DCRB, STPC, FTCS, GSLC, IP, ITE, GNRC, ARKK, SH, BCO, FB, PM, QRVO, SAM, NOK, CNSL,
For the details of Investors Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investors+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Investors Financial Group, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,565 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 49,544 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,567 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,346 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,183 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 207,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Weber Inc (WEBR)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Weber Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 208,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Hyzon Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 366,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 325.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 29,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 52.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Daktronics Inc (DAKT)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 158.39%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 122,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 48.77%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (DCRB)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.2.Sold Out: Star Peak Corp II (STPC)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.Sold Out: (ITE)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Investors Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Investors Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Investors Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investors Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investors Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment