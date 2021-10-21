Investors Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Silver Trust, Weber Inc, Hyzon Motors Inc, Sells Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, Star Peak Corp II, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

New Purchases: SLV, WEBR, HYZN, COIN, FTGC, JHMM, INDS, ARKF, AVXL, FTSD, PFM, SPTI, NUE, VOT, ABNB, XLC, BHG, NLS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Silver Trust, Weber Inc, Hyzon Motors Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, Star Peak Corp II, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Investors Financial Group, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,565 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% 3M Co (MMM) - 49,544 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,567 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,346 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,183 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 207,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Weber Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 208,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Hyzon Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $8.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 366,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $314.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 325.88%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 29,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 52.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 158.39%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 122,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 48.77%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.