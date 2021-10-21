Logo
1776 Wealth Llc Buys IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Blackstone Inc, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 1776 Wealth Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Blackstone Inc, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, Icon PLC, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Alphabet Inc, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1776 Wealth Llc. As of 2021Q3, 1776 Wealth Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1776 WEALTH LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1776+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1776 WEALTH LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 40,840 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  2. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 300,950 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,581 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,252 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 263,501 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
New Purchase: IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.39 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 47,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $276.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $20.25 and $22.54, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 24,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FAAR)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 1544.44%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $128.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and by 53.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 206,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.76%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,314 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 211.56%. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 67,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 128.82%. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF by 57.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $119.64 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $125.59.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $117.59, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1776 WEALTH LLC. Also check out:

1. 1776 WEALTH LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1776 WEALTH LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1776 WEALTH LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1776 WEALTH LLC keeps buying
