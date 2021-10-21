APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ET

- New Purchases: NFRA, BBRE, USMV, INDS,
- Added Positions: MUB, BND, SPY, BNDX, BSV, SHM, PDBC, VTIP, IJR, SCHB, IEMG, SNPE, EAGG, ESGE, SCHF, MSFT, SCHZ, PSX, TSLA, SCHE, QDF, XOM, PEP, SCHH,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, VMO, VWO, IPAC, VUG, VTV, VBK, VNQ, COP, IEUR, VBR,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 289,356 shares, 23.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 621,131 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 194,958 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 419,293 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 496,458 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 543,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)
APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.75 and $103.85, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 166,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $45.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.
