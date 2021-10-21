APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company APCM Wealth Management for Individuals (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals. As of 2021Q3, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owns 47 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apcm+wealth+management+for+individuals/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 289,356 shares, 23.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 621,131 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 194,958 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 419,293 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.89%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 496,458 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 543,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.75 and $103.85, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 166,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $45.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 29.99%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals. Also check out:

1. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's Undervalued Stocks
2. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's Top Growth Companies, and
3. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APCM Wealth Management for Individuals keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider