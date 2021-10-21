Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF, iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclay

- New Purchases: NFRA, BBRE, CMDY, USMV, BBCA, IJAN, PJAN, PJUL, EJAN, IGSB, UCIB,
- Added Positions: BNDX, BND, BSV, QAI, GVI, SPIB,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJH, VTIP, IVV, IJR, SHM, QDF, PDBC, ITOT, SCHP, VNQ, DON, VYM, DES,
- Sold Out: SHV, EFA,
For the details of Alaska Permanent Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alaska+permanent+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alaska Permanent Capital Management
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 504,665 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,001,435 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 447,904 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,378,181 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,130,187 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 1,060,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.75 and $103.85, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 490,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $53.47 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.109300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 675,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 113,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 101,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Alaska Permanent Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alaska Permanent Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Alaska Permanent Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alaska Permanent Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alaska Permanent Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alaska Permanent Capital Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment