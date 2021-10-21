3 Stocks Beating the Market

Shareholders of B Hunt Transport Services Inc ( JBHT, Financial), Ubiquiti Inc ( UI, Financial) and Signature Bank ( SBNY, Financial) saw the value of their shares increase significantly in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The share benchmark index for the U.S. market stands at 4,536.19 as of Oct. 20, having grown 32% over the past year and 64% over the past three years through Oct. 20.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, which indicates that their shares prices are expected to continue to improve over the months ahead.

B Hunt Transport Services Inc

B Hunt Transport Services Inc ( JBHT, Financial) is a Lowell, Arkansas-based provider of surface transportation and shipping services in the U.S. and Canada.

Shares have risen 53% over the past year and 75% over the past three years through Oct. 20.

The stock has paid dividends over the years observed, and currently distributes a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.59% and a forward dividend yield of 0.62% as of Oct. 20.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company. The financial indicator that scores the best is the debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.97 (versus the industry median of 3.36).

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned the company a score of 8 out of 10. The best indicators are the return on equity (ROE) ratio of 24.85% and the return on assets (ROA) ratio of 10.95%, which beat the industry medians of 5.81% and 2.4%, respectively.

The stock was trading at around $195.03 per share at close on Oct. 20 for a market capitalization of $20.45 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 30.1, a price-book ratio of 7 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $192.10 per share.

Ubiquiti Inc

Ubiquiti Inc ( UI, Financial) is a New York-based developer of networking technology for service providers, businesses and consumers.

Shares have risen 66.5% over the past year and 258% over the past three years through Oct. 20.

The stock has paid quarterly dividends over the observed years. The most recent payment, $0.60 per common share, was made on Sept. 15 for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.55% and a forward dividend yield of 0.74% as of Oct. 20.

Regarding the financial strength of the company, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company. The interest coverage ratio of 49.71 is the best financial indicator, suggesting that the company can continue making interest payments on its debt for the time being.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 10 out of 10 to the company, as many of the indicators are performing better than most competitors.

The stock closed at $324.71 per share on Oct. 20 for a market capitalization of $20.30 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-book ratio of 7,552.33 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold and an average price target of approximately $322.50 per share.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( SBNY, Financial) is a New York-based regional bank providing consumers and businesses with various banking products and other financial services.

Shares have increased 258% over the past year and 185% over the past three years through Oct. 20.

Signature Bank has paid quarterly dividends during the period in question. The next payment, $0.56 per common share, will be made on Nov. 12. The stock offers a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 0.72% as of Oct. 20.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's balance sheet. The best indicator is a Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9, which indicates that the current financial situation is typical for a stable company.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company. The financial ratio that scores the best is the net margin ratio of 40.9%.

The stock was trading at $308.79 per share at close on Oct. 20 for a market capitalization of $18.64 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 2.59 and a price-sales ratio of 9.62.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average price target of $349.39 per share.