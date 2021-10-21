Applied Capital LLC Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Allegion PLC, FS KKR Capital Corp

New Purchases: DFAX, RF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Regions Financial Corp, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Allegion PLC, FS KKR Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Applied Capital LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 50,136 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 254,526 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,189 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 54,899 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 98,132 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 252,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 89,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $376.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12.

Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Applied Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.11%. The sale prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Applied Capital LLC still held 40,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.