Applied Capital LLC Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Allegion PLC, FS KKR Capital Corp

- New Purchases: DFAX, RF,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VOO, VEA, VXF, BND, VTI, VWO, BNDX, QQQ, VXUS, DFAE, ICSH, AVUS, AVDE, NRZ, AVEM, WMT, VNQ, SO, VT, VONG, T, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, SPAB, AVIG, MGK,
- Sold Out: ALLE, FSK,
For the details of Applied Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/applied+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Applied Capital LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 50,136 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 254,526 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,189 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 54,899 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 98,132 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 252,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Applied Capital LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 89,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $376.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Applied Capital LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Applied Capital LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $22.07.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Applied Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.11%. The sale prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.449900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Applied Capital LLC still held 40,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Applied Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Applied Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Applied Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Applied Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Applied Capital LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment