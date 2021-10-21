Regent Investment Management LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Square Inc, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: IAC, PVH, STX, VMEO, NNN, TMUS, HRC, CSIQ, BUD, ADI, HUN, REG, LUV,

IAC, PVH, STX, VMEO, NNN, TMUS, HRC, CSIQ, BUD, ADI, HUN, REG, LUV, Added Positions: FCX, SQ, AMZN, BIDU, NRG, HPQ, CAH, AY, AEP, VTRS, EAT, TTWO, UL, FLEX, LOW, MU, ULTA, ABBV, BMY, MCK, SCHE, CMCSA, GIS, Z, FISV, KHC, TJX, PYPL, NEP, AMAT, GLOP, MTUM, ABC, VICI, WMB, RTX, UPS, ON, NFLX, VALE, EXPE, SCHX, QUAL, CAG, CHWY, BRX, MDT, HON, ENB,

FCX, SQ, AMZN, BIDU, NRG, HPQ, CAH, AY, AEP, VTRS, EAT, TTWO, UL, FLEX, LOW, MU, ULTA, ABBV, BMY, MCK, SCHE, CMCSA, GIS, Z, FISV, KHC, TJX, PYPL, NEP, AMAT, GLOP, MTUM, ABC, VICI, WMB, RTX, UPS, ON, NFLX, VALE, EXPE, SCHX, QUAL, CAG, CHWY, BRX, MDT, HON, ENB, Reduced Positions: BF.B, BABA, FB, CSCO, AAPL, PNC, HZNP, MTCH, AMP, JPM, GOOG, STAG, VZ, MSFT, UNP, TSLA, VFC, DIS, MS, PEP, GOOGL, LTHM, ALB, WY, VWO, TMO, LYB, PFE, T, ITW, AIG, BDX, BHC, COP, EMR, FL, HUM, ORCL, MAA, SJM, KGC, VRSN, GS, LAMR, MCD, USB, SPGI, SBUX, LMRK, NLY,

BF.B, BABA, FB, CSCO, AAPL, PNC, HZNP, MTCH, AMP, JPM, GOOG, STAG, VZ, MSFT, UNP, TSLA, VFC, DIS, MS, PEP, GOOGL, LTHM, ALB, WY, VWO, TMO, LYB, PFE, T, ITW, AIG, BDX, BHC, COP, EMR, FL, HUM, ORCL, MAA, SJM, KGC, VRSN, GS, LAMR, MCD, USB, SPGI, SBUX, LMRK, NLY, Sold Out: 4LRA, PPL, GILD, TRUP, MXIM, TDF, GE,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Square Inc, PVH Corp, Baidu Inc, sells Brown-Forman Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cisco Systems Inc, PPL Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Regent Investment Management LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regent Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regent+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,247 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,527 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,527 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,382 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 91,228 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 953.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $264.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $180.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 122.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.711000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $77.67 and $120.29, with an estimated average price of $98.76.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $20.62.

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 27.12%. The sale prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 130,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.41%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $178.063600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 15,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.22%. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 44,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 71.01%. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $212.379900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 1,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 53.67%. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.