Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Regent Investment Management LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Square Inc, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Regent Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Square Inc, PVH Corp, Baidu Inc, sells Brown-Forman Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cisco Systems Inc, PPL Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Regent Investment Management LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Regent Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/regent+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Regent Investment Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 196,247 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,527 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,527 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,382 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 91,228 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PVH Corp (PVH)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 953.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.014600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $264.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.02 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $180.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 122.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 49.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.711000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $77.67 and $120.29, with an estimated average price of $98.76.

Sold Out: Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $17.69 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $20.62.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Reduced: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 27.12%. The sale prices were between $67.01 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 130,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.41%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $178.063600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 15,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 27.22%. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 44,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 71.01%. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99. The stock is now traded at around $212.379900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 1,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 53.67%. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $43.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Regent Investment Management LLC.

1. Regent Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Regent Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Regent Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Regent Investment Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider