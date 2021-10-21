Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Highland Private Wealth Management Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Unity Software Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Highland Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Unity Software Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Highland Private Wealth Management owns 175 stocks with a total value of $708 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Highland Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Highland Private Wealth Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 324,528 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,264,637 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,704 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 509,042 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.36%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 234,045 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $130.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.68 and $297.36, with an estimated average price of $273.44. The stock is now traded at around $262.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09. The stock is now traded at around $212.193700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.06 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $434.07. The stock is now traded at around $436.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.185700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.65%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $453.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 79.04%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $277.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 263.36%. The purchase prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82. The stock is now traded at around $375.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2843.415500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Highland Private Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Highland Private Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Highland Private Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Highland Private Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Highland Private Wealth Management keeps buying

