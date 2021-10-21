Slow Capital, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Municipal ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Sells Proto Labs Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Watsco Inc

- New Purchases: JMUB, JMST, JPHY, JPMB, BJAN, GRBK, JSCP, FMAT, CCS, SCHH, BIDU, BABA, DFS, STIP, MHO, HVT,
- Added Positions: CMF, IXN, TIP, JPST, CRM, SPOT, ADSK, NFLX, TXG, VEEV, RXI, KXI, EXI, VZ, MU, IJK, IXP, CAT, BRK.B, AMGN, IBM, GILD, DLR, MCD, CVS, PEP, BYND, TSM, TWST, UNM, ADM,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, AAPL, BLK, NVDA, MSFT, CSCO, PRLB, BX, APTV, NKE, ISRG, MELI, HUBS, SLYV, TWLO, PYPL, SCHA, MUB, REGN, TSLA, FSLY, AVGO, SEDG, MDB, DE, SUB, AKAM, IRM, PSA, IEI, LOW, ALB, SCHP, SQ, ILMN, FTNT, VNQ, BSV, VV, MDYV, VEU, MDY, TTC, ADBE, SCHB, NEE, MTD, PCY, EL, VMW, ABBV, T, VO, CB, ETN, FDX, DJP, IGM, JPEM, TROW, RTX,
- Sold Out: PLTR, WSO, FCX, MA, TPR, CCI, DVN, MTZ, NUE, SCHR, MRO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Slow Capital, Inc.
- iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) - 357,879 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,526 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) - 345,635 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 23,152 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,415 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 345,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 257,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.798900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 48,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.71 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 45,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)
Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.10%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 357,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 483.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 108,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.
