Slow Capital, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Municipal ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, Sells Proto Labs Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Watsco Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Municipal ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, sells Proto Labs Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Watsco Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Slow Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slow+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Slow Capital, Inc.
  1. iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) - 357,879 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.10%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,526 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  3. JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) - 345,635 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 23,152 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,415 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 345,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 257,578 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.798900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 48,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.71 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 45,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,353 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK)

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 59,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.10%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 357,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 483.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 108,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $173.32 and $203.28, with an estimated average price of $193.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Slow Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Slow Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Slow Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Slow Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Slow Capital, Inc. keeps buying
