Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

- New Purchases: FENY,
- Added Positions: MUB, IJR, USMV, ESGD, VWO, SUSA, ESGE, IVE, ESML, ICLN,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, MGK, VO, MGC, MGV, JPM, IVV, VV,
For the details of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 346,038 shares, 17.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 175,893 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,875 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 256,772 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) - 842,355 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.833800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.53%. The holding were 842,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.357400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment