Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

MUB, IJR, USMV, ESGD, VWO, SUSA, ESGE, IVE, ESML, ICLN, Reduced Positions: IVW, MGK, VO, MGC, MGV, JPM, IVV, VV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 346,038 shares, 17.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 175,893 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 159,875 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 256,772 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) - 842,355 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.833800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.53%. The holding were 842,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.357400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,515 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.