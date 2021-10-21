Logo
Cabot Wealth Management Inc Buys Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Ecolab Inc, Vale SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salem, MA, based Investment company Cabot Wealth Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund, sells iShares MBS ETF, Ecolab Inc, Vale SA, Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Cabot Wealth Management Inc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cabot+wealth+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,731 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  2. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 305,767 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  3. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 110,468 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  4. Bank OZK (OZK) - 486,875 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 630,468 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
New Purchase: Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.93, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.601000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 434,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.202900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 130,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $39.83. The stock is now traded at around $40.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 60,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 79,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1505.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 247.47%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 156,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 76.86%. The purchase prices were between $453.1 and $497.85, with an estimated average price of $477.53. The stock is now traded at around $513.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $341.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $19.65.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

Sold Out: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $26.16 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: POSCO (PKX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in POSCO. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $73.75.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

