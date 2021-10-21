Marotta Asset Management Buys Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF, Franklin FTSE Australia ETF, Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Anthem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: FLSW, FLAU, FLGB, FLTW, QUS, EFNL, FLCA, FLHK, DFAC, MRNA, TSLA, NTLA, GXF,
- Added Positions: IXN, VTIP, BNDX, VWO, VOE, VBR, EIRL, SLYV, VOO, ECH, XBI, GNRC, VNQ, VGSH, MDYV, AMZN, SCHG, MCD, SCHV, SNN, CGC, GOOG, NVS, PG, JNJ, VEA, DIS, KO, BHC, BRK.B, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: VHT, VGT, SCHZ, VWOB, VNQI, EDEN, IWN, AAPL, CDE, EWH, EWL, IXJ, SCHH, XOM, GMAB, ALC,
- Sold Out: EWD, ANTM, SLVP,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 75,009 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 204,533 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 565,472 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 460,869 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 482,713 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 251,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 245,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 280,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.22 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 141,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 44,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 86,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 496.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $469.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $47.54.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP)
Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.88.
