Marotta Asset Management Buys Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF, Franklin FTSE Australia ETF, Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Anthem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Marotta Asset Management Buys Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF, Franklin FTSE Australia ETF, Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Anthem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marotta Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF, Franklin FTSE Australia ETF, Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Anthem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, Coeur Mining Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marotta Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Marotta Asset Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marotta Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marotta+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marotta Asset Management
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 75,009 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 204,533 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 565,472 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 460,869 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 482,713 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 251,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 245,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 280,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.22 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 141,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 44,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 86,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 496.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $469.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $47.54.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E (SLVP)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marotta Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Marotta Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marotta Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marotta Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marotta Asset Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider