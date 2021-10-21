Marotta Asset Management Buys Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF, Franklin FTSE Australia ETF, Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Anthem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

New Purchases: FLSW, FLAU, FLGB, FLTW, QUS, EFNL, FLCA, FLHK, DFAC, MRNA, TSLA, NTLA, GXF,

FLSW, FLAU, FLGB, FLTW, QUS, EFNL, FLCA, FLHK, DFAC, MRNA, TSLA, NTLA, GXF, Added Positions: IXN, VTIP, BNDX, VWO, VOE, VBR, EIRL, SLYV, VOO, ECH, XBI, GNRC, VNQ, VGSH, MDYV, AMZN, SCHG, MCD, SCHV, SNN, CGC, GOOG, NVS, PG, JNJ, VEA, DIS, KO, BHC, BRK.B, ADP,

IXN, VTIP, BNDX, VWO, VOE, VBR, EIRL, SLYV, VOO, ECH, XBI, GNRC, VNQ, VGSH, MDYV, AMZN, SCHG, MCD, SCHV, SNN, CGC, GOOG, NVS, PG, JNJ, VEA, DIS, KO, BHC, BRK.B, ADP, Reduced Positions: VHT, VGT, SCHZ, VWOB, VNQI, EDEN, IWN, AAPL, CDE, EWH, EWL, IXJ, SCHH, XOM, GMAB, ALC,

VHT, VGT, SCHZ, VWOB, VNQI, EDEN, IWN, AAPL, CDE, EWH, EWL, IXJ, SCHH, XOM, GMAB, ALC, Sold Out: EWD, ANTM, SLVP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF, Franklin FTSE Australia ETF, Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, sells iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Anthem Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E, Coeur Mining Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marotta Asset Management. As of 2021Q3, Marotta Asset Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 75,009 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 204,533 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 565,472 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 460,869 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 482,713 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 251,666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 245,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 280,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.22 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 141,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 44,424 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $52.8, with an estimated average price of $50.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 86,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 496.66%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $389.99 and $455.24, with an estimated average price of $428.53. The stock is now traded at around $469.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.48%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3435.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $47.54.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners E. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.88.