Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vontier Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vontier Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamant Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Diamant Asset Management, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,470 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,705 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Visa Inc (V) - 33,460 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,978 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 26,265 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 94.11%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.