Diamant Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vontier Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc

- New Purchases: VNT, CRM,
- Added Positions: CAT, ABBV, MKC, LMT, UNH, ZTS, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, PGR, V, BA, LDOS, MCD, GOOGL, MSFT, JNJ, TJX, DIS, HD, EPD, STZ, PAG, BCE, SWK, PM, XOM, CL, TMO, PEAK, GE, PING, CVX, DE,
- Sold Out: GS,
For the details of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diamant+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,470 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,705 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Visa Inc (V) - 33,460 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,978 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 26,265 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $290.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 94.11%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,755 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Diamant Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:
1. DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DIAMANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment