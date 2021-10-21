Logo
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, First Trust North

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peterson+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,895,231 shares, 31.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 974,425 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 998.69%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 441,267 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 466,055 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 489,689 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 271,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.69%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 974,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1923.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 97,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.185700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
