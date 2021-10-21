Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, First Trust North

- New Purchases: FIXD,
- Added Positions: SPDW, VNQ, JPST, SPLG, JPIB, VTI, SPEM, IDEV, SPMD, VWO, SPYV, SCHM, VEA, VB, SCHH, SCHE, EEM, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, USRT, EMLP, SPTM, IVV, JPHY, IJR, VO, RSP, QTEC, USMV,
- Sold Out: SPAB,
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC

These are the top 5 holdings of Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,895,231 shares, 31.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 974,425 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 998.69%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 441,267 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 466,055 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 489,689 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 271,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.69%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 974,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1923.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 97,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.185700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,576 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $30.23, with an estimated average price of $30.05.
