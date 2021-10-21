Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares Russell Mid-C

New Purchases: BJUN, FFEB, BAPR, PAPR, FOCT, HYGV, EJAN, BMAR, XLK, IVW, BSEP, BJUL, FLTR, RAVI, FNOV, KNG, PSEP, EAPR, BJAN, UJAN, QUS, AUGZ, BDEC, BAUG, POCT, BOCT, FJUN, OTTR, VNQI, ULTR, BIZD, IVV, IJAN, ABT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alliant Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2021Q3, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (BJUN) - 340,900 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 350,708 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 146,493 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07% FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (FFEB) - 199,082 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 94,958 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $33.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 340,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 199,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $32.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 162,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 168,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The purchase prices were between $33.78 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 91,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 64,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 193,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $229.555900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The sale prices were between $25.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $25.84.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1.