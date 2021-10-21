Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, AbbVie Inc, Smartsheet Inc

- New Purchases: MTUM, SCHM, URTH, SOFI, SOFI, SMMV, DFEB, SCHX, SPLG, SCHF, BRMK, FVD, VIG, SCHA, IXUS,
- Added Positions: IVV, AMZN, BBY, EEMX, XBI, MA, PYPL, ABT, PEP, EFG, AAPL, EFAX, UNH, SPGI, ECL, IJK, ULTA, JPM, SBUX, FSLR, CME, PG, DIS, DHI, LIN, BLK, FB, PH, IJH, LTC, TXN, ESGD,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, GOOG, QCOM, SPY, CRM, AMGN, HD, EFA, INTC, JNJ, COST,
- Sold Out: VWO, ABBV, SMAR, IWF, TGT, NKE, BRK.B,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Capital LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 155,120 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,768 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,136 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) - 216,561 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,359 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.872400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 29,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $133.05, with an estimated average price of $129.67. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 113,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163.
