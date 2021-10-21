Logo
Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, AbbVie Inc, Smartsheet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fulcrum Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI World ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, AbbVie Inc, Smartsheet Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fulcrum Capital LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulcrum Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulcrum+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulcrum Capital LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 155,120 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,768 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,136 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  4. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) - 216,561 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,359 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.872400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 29,089 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.82 and $133.05, with an estimated average price of $129.67. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 113,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 113,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $73.68.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fulcrum Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Fulcrum Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fulcrum Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fulcrum Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fulcrum Capital LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
